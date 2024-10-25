It's pretty easy to forget about meat that's tucked away in the back of your freezer. With busy schedules and regular grocery shopping, some items can be overlooked for weeks or even months when they're out of sight, and thus out of mind. So when you finally happen upon that ground beef behind the peas, for instance, you might be asking yourself: Can you eat frozen meat that has expired?

To answer this question properly, you first must define exactly what "expired" means when it comes to frozen meat. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), product dating is not required by federal regulation for any items other than infant formula. The expiration dates that you see on meat packaging and other food are voluntarily put there by the manufacturers and are indicators of quality, not safety. For example, "Best If Used By" or "Best Before" labels describe the final date in which the product is considered to be at peak quality; the date has nothing to do with your well-being.

That said, the USDA has general guidelines in place for freezer storage, even though it specifies on its website that "freezing keeps food safe almost indefinitely." Uncooked roasts, steaks, or chops are still considered to be good quality when stored in the freezer for up to 12 months, while uncooked ground meat has a shorter span of three to four months. For leftover cooked meat, you can comfortably freeze it for up to two or three months.