Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay is one of this country's most influential culinary figures, having won three James Beard Foundation awards and a coveted place in the American Academy of Chefs Culinary Hall of Fame. Although many people know him from his television cooking shows — he has racked up more than 2,000 appearances on shows like "Iron Chef America" and "Beat Bobby Flay" — Flay began his culinary career as a 17-year-old high school dropout working bottom-tier restaurant jobs.

Flay's star rose swiftly. In his early thirties, he popularized Southwestern-style cooking across the U.S. through his innovative menu at Mesa Grill. By the time he joined Food Network in 1994, he had built an iron-clad reputation on his passion for bold flavors and culinary creativity. Over three decades of cooking shows, Flay has won five daytime Emmy Awards and is the first chef to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. With all that, he still finds time to helm a restaurant empire that includes Bobby's Burgers, Amalfi, and Brasserie B.

Watch any of Flay's shows and it's obvious that he's not just a top-notch chef, entertainer, and educator; he is a walking encyclopedia of cooking techniques. Flay can whip up a lemon meringue pie as effortlessly as he sears a steak, and he does it all with confident, laidback charm. Fortunately for us, he is happy to share his culinary know-how with the world. Here are 10 tips you need to cook like Bobby Flay.