Bobby Flay's Go-To BBQ Sauce Is Bone Suckin' Good
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay knows a thing or two about bringing a sense of spectacle to the grill. Whether you're a propane pro or just getting started at the grill, snagging a few tips from Flay is a great way to expand your culinary skillset. As Flay's had nearly 40 years of experience in the culinary world, any bits of advice about which ingredients or techniques have worked best for him are highly valued in the world of home chefs.
As Flay's cooking style and onscreen persona imply, he is an authority on all things grilling and grilling-adjacent. That said, if Flay had an opinion about which barbecue sauce should be in your pantry, it would be a good idea to take note. In an Instagram post by @misfitsmarket, Flay provided a lengthy tour of his home pantry where we learned about all the different staples that keep his kitchen running. It's an informative watch to be sure, but one of the most valuable names Flay drops is that of his favorite barbecue sauce. So what sauce brand is on the shelf in Flay's pantry? Ford's Foods Bone Suckin' Sauce.
Bobby Flay's favorite barbecue sauce originated in North Carolina
Ford's Foods Bone Suckin' Sauce is a Southern-style sauce that uses a foundation of sweetness to build up an impressive flavor profile of acid, smoke, and a little bit of heat. It's a profile that the celebrity chef is definitely familiar with, which is why it lands squarely on the list of Bobby Flay's most favored ingredients.
Bone Suckin' Sauce has been on the market since 1992. It all started in 1987 when a real estate appraiser named Phil Ford tried to whip up a sauce patterned after a recipe of his mother's. People in Ford's hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, raved about the sauce. In 1992, Ford partnered with relatives to produce the sauce and sell it commercially. When his recipe won a "Battle of the Sauces" contest in 1994, Bone Suckin' Sauce became a local legend.
Since then, the Bone Suckin' Sauce brand has continued to gain popularity. The company now exports its products to 80 countries. It's no surprise when you consider the ingredient list — there's some great stuff in here. The cane sugar and molasses bring a decent bit of sweet to the table, but that flavor gets balanced out with acids like apple cider vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. A bit of horseradish and garlic add some flavorful kick to the mix, and it's got a rich caramelly crimson color to it.
Is Bone Suckin' Sauce Really That Good?
If you're wondering whether Bone Suckin' Sauce is any good, the short answer is a resounding "yes!" Bone Suckin' Sauce really does have some great depth of flavor. It's great as a right-out-of-the-fridge condiment for burgers, hot dogs, and chicken as its sweet, smoky flavor notes work well to bring out the protein's natural flavors. There's even something to be said about steaming up some store-bought gyoza and dipping these dumplings in Bone Suckin' Sauce as a sweet and smoky condiment. Bone Suckin' Sauce is probably best used as a marinade or meatloaf glaze as its high sugar content creates an excellent caramelization in the oven or over the grill.
In addition to the Sweet Southern variety of Bone Suckin' Sauce that made its way into Bobby Flay's pantry, Ford's Foods has plenty of other award-winning options. For instance, Bone Suckin' Extra Hot Honey is a fiery way to spruce up a mediocre frozen pizza, and Bone Suckin' Mustard is great on sandwiches or as a salad dressing. Regardless of which variety of Bone Suckin' Sauce most fires up your grill, you can rest assured that it has Flay's stamp of approval.