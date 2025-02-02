Bobby Flay's Go-To BBQ Sauce Is Bone Suckin' Good

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay knows a thing or two about bringing a sense of spectacle to the grill. Whether you're a propane pro or just getting started at the grill, snagging a few tips from Flay is a great way to expand your culinary skillset. As Flay's had nearly 40 years of experience in the culinary world, any bits of advice about which ingredients or techniques have worked best for him are highly valued in the world of home chefs.

As Flay's cooking style and onscreen persona imply, he is an authority on all things grilling and grilling-adjacent. That said, if Flay had an opinion about which barbecue sauce should be in your pantry, it would be a good idea to take note. In an Instagram post by @misfitsmarket, Flay provided a lengthy tour of his home pantry where we learned about all the different staples that keep his kitchen running. It's an informative watch to be sure, but one of the most valuable names Flay drops is that of his favorite barbecue sauce. So what sauce brand is on the shelf in Flay's pantry? Ford's Foods Bone Suckin' Sauce.