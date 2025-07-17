Bobby Flay's 2-Oil Trick For Flavorful Cooking

You can adjust almost any sauté recipe that calls for extra virgin olive oil to accommodate canola oil instead. The latter's aforementioned smoke point can actually be more forgiving and less likely to scald your precious ingredients. Although most wouldn't want to dip bread in it, canola oil's relatively neutral flavor also means it's doing the non-stick work without imparting much undesired flavor. These qualities almost send canola oil flirting toward secret ingredient territory, particularly once you cloak the pan with that last minute dash of EVOO.

Say you've gotten a nice piece of delicious but misleadingly named Chilean sea bass to an externally crisp, internally moist, tender near-completion with little more than a few dimes worth of canola oil. A squeeze of lemon and maybe a few capers could nearly push it over the finish line, but a last minute splash of extra virgin olive oil gives it the richer, inimitable note that makes the whole plate seem more restaurant quality. It also obscures the thrifty oil that made it all possible to begin with. Make sure to add it about a minute before the fish reaches its ideal temperature.