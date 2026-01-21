What The 57 Actually Means On Heinz Bottles

You may have noticed that the number 57, or more precisely, the phrase "57 varieties" is prominently featured on many Heinz ketchup bottles, as well as other sauces the company produces. Yet this number doesn't really relate to anything actually inside the bottle you're buying. For example, it has been theorized that it refers to the number of tomatoes that go into one bottle of ketchup, or the number of ingredients. It's actually a throwback to an old advertising slogan that Heinz used in the late 1800s.

That slogan was "57 Varieties," and it ostensibly referred to the number of products that Heinz sold in 1896, when founder Henry J. Heinz introduced it. He says he developed the idea after seeing an advertisement for "21 styles of shoes" and started believing that potential customers would gravitate more towards specific numbers instead of vague claims. Strangely, though, Heinz actually produced more than 60 products at the time the slogan was introduced, including the company's famous ketchup (which has barely changed since that era), alongside pickles and other sauces. The number 57 was apparently just a combination of Heinz's lucky number (5) with that of his wife's (7) — so, in short, it was made up.

This didn't seem to hurt Heinz's business, though, as the "57 Varieties" slogan rapidly spread across the company's products and advertisements by the turn of the century. Unsurprisingly, the number is even less accurate nowadays: The company sells thousands of products, including ever-changing sauce mashups like mayochup. So now, the slogan remains just an artifact of the company's former, smaller self.