The World's Smallest Pizzeria Is Also Considered One Of The Best

If you're traveling to Tokyo, you may want to track down one of the world's smallest pizzerias just for a novel experience. However, The Pizza Bar on 38th is more than just a novelty: This tiny restaurant is considered among the best in the world.

Located on the 38th floor of the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Nihonbashi, Tokyo's historic financial district, the Pizza Bar has only eight seats, leading some commentators and guides to dub it the world's smallest pizzeria. (As an aside, this is tough to objectively measure: For example, there's a "pizza bike" in England that makes a similar claim, and while it seems physically smaller, it doesn't appear to offer seating. So, the Pizza Bar may thus be the smallest dine-in pizzeria.)

The Pizza Bar only has bar seating (a marble bar, for a fancy touch), so diners can watch their pizzas being prepared and baked before them. And it seems that having such limited capacity means the restaurant can put a focus on quality. In the 2025 50 Top Pizza rankings, an Italian-based guide founded by food journalists to rank pizzerias by region and globally, it came in as No. 1 for the Asia-Pacific region for the third year in a row; it was also ranked No. 2 in the world (and has previously held the No. 3 and No. 4 positions globally in past years). Factors like the quality of ingredients, technique, service, and consistency all factored into this ranking. It has also earned repeated recognitions from Italian food and wine publisher Gambero Rosso, which award the restaurant awarded "three slices" for its quality (a bit like Michelin stars, three slices are the highest rating the company issues).