How Japanese Chefs Turn Anglerfish Into A Delicious Meal

Anglerfish is ugly with its pointy underbite, oversized head, and extra slimy body — so soft and slimy that you can't cut it on a chopping board. Most chefs prepare the fish using a technique known as tsurushi-giri, or hanging it from a hook for filleting. It's a deep-sea monster that lures prey using a light attached to its head like a biological fishing rod. And it's good to eat, if you know how to cook it.

Anglerfish is popular in countries like Spain and Portugal, Norway, and Korea. In South America, you'll find anglerfish skewers with chimichurri sauce, anglerfish ceviche, and anglerfish tacos. Galatian style anglerfish is slow cooked in a crockpot with onions and potatoes. You could use anglerfish for a base in a cozy fish stock, feature it in an herby lemon butter fish skillet, or swap it for your usual white fish in homemade ceviche. Or, you could pull inspiration from Japanese chefs, who have perfected cooking anglerfish.

Anglerfish is a delicate white fish that has a light flavor, high nutrients, and low calories. In Japan, the most popular way to eat it is as a soup called "anko nabe," or anglerfish hot pot, a hearty soup made with anglerfish and vegetables, flavored with miso and anglerfish liver. You can make a meal out of just steamed anglerfish liver, called "ankimo," especially from December to February, when fresh-caught anglerfish liver is fattier. This fatty anglerfish liver is known as the "foie gras of the sea."