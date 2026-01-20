You'll Never Drink A Bloody Mary The Same Way After You See This Unhinged But Delicious Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We can all agree that bloody Marys are the ultimate breakfast cocktail — they're savory, spicy, salty, and filling enough to feel like a drink and a meal at the same time. Plus, they have a rep for supposedly being able to cure hangovers. But in addition to all of that, what really sets them apart is how far people are willing to take this cocktail. These days, it's not unusual to see a bloody Mary topped with half a deli counter's worth of garnishes, skewered and stacked like a small sculpture.

Scroll through social media or walk into a brunch spot on a weekend and you'll see it straight away — some really over the top bloody Marys. But there is one garnish that is even more unhinged (but delicious) which you may not have thought of yet: a beef jerky straw. Yes, beef jerky straws, or even pepperoni straws like the ones by Demitri's, are a bloody Mary garnish you need to try.

It might sound kind of wrong at first, but when you think about it, these straws add a salty, savory hit that works with all the tomato, spice, and citrus going on in the drink. The logic is similar to how adding mozzarella to a bloody Mary sounds odd on paper because cheese in a cocktail seems counterintuitive, but actually it works when you consider that tomatoes and mozzarella naturally go together. The same logic can be applied to other bold choices, like pickles, olives, and beef jerky straws, and when you think of it that way, the garnishes feel indulgent rather than random for random's sake.