You'll Never Drink A Bloody Mary The Same Way After You See This Unhinged But Delicious Trick
We can all agree that bloody Marys are the ultimate breakfast cocktail — they're savory, spicy, salty, and filling enough to feel like a drink and a meal at the same time. Plus, they have a rep for supposedly being able to cure hangovers. But in addition to all of that, what really sets them apart is how far people are willing to take this cocktail. These days, it's not unusual to see a bloody Mary topped with half a deli counter's worth of garnishes, skewered and stacked like a small sculpture.
Scroll through social media or walk into a brunch spot on a weekend and you'll see it straight away — some really over the top bloody Marys. But there is one garnish that is even more unhinged (but delicious) which you may not have thought of yet: a beef jerky straw. Yes, beef jerky straws, or even pepperoni straws like the ones by Demitri's, are a bloody Mary garnish you need to try.
It might sound kind of wrong at first, but when you think about it, these straws add a salty, savory hit that works with all the tomato, spice, and citrus going on in the drink. The logic is similar to how adding mozzarella to a bloody Mary sounds odd on paper because cheese in a cocktail seems counterintuitive, but actually it works when you consider that tomatoes and mozzarella naturally go together. The same logic can be applied to other bold choices, like pickles, olives, and beef jerky straws, and when you think of it that way, the garnishes feel indulgent rather than random for random's sake.
How to build a bold bloody Mary that still tastes good
The trick to the best bloody Mary experience isn't holding back, it's choosing a direction and leaning into it, so pick a theme. Doing so is especially important when your garnish of choice is something as bold as a beef jerky straw, which instantly sets the tone. There are many themes you could give your beef jerky straw bloody Mary. One option is an Italian-style version with basil-infused vodka and a garnish of mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and balsamic glaze. These ingredients work particularly well with a savory meat straw if you think of it as leaning into a carpaccio-inspired direction. Or, imagine a smoky bloody Mary with chipotle plus skewers of roasted vegetables and jalapeño slices for garnish, which complement both the tomato base of the cocktail and the richness of the beef straw. If you're starting off with something like a beef jerky or pepperoni straw, definitely lean into such savory cocktail garnishes that actually match the drink.
And then there is texture, which always matters when you're making additions to a cocktail in this way. If you want to add soft ingredients like fresh mozzarella or shrimp, then these will work even better when paired with something crunchy like pickles or celery. Some crunch can also help balance the chewiness of the meat straw. Consider the garnish as an extension of the drink; you want to stack things that you'd happily eat together on a plate, and that way chances are they'll work together in a glass too. Go big, go over the top — just make sure it still tastes like a bloody Mary you actually want to enjoy.