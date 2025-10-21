The 1990s Sports Bar Restaurant Chain That Defined Game Days

Before craft cocktails invaded every corner bar and chains like Buffalo Wild Wings dominated the game day dining scene, there was Champps. A restaurant chain with a great customer service that ran on sheer sports-viewing volume and deep fryer oil. Game day was its religion, burgers were its gospel, and the only rule was to shout louder than the table next to you. You did not go there for culinary enlightenment. You went to eat something that dripped, watch someone score, and feel like part of a crowd that cared too much about third downs.

In 1984, Champps opened its doors as a restaurant called Concourse 7 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, a state home to a handful of professional sports teams. After making several changes, including one to its name, it hit its stride in the 1990s, when sports fandom was not yet filtered through hashtags. The first location combined the atmosphere of a sports bar with the layout of a casual dining restaurant, a mix that quickly caught on. By the 1990s, Champps had expanded nationally under the parent company Champps Entertainment, Inc., and was eventually acquired by Fox & Hound Restaurant Group in 2007. Every location looked like an ESPN set had exploded — neon beer signs, wood paneling, and more TVs than sense. The air smelled like wings, victory, and mild regret. Bartenders moved like athletes, waiters carried trays like trophies, and nobody left hungry.

To put it simply, Champps was a restaurant chain that served as cultural glue for sports fans. Everyone from accountants to linebackers belonged in the same room. The beer was cold, the fries were hot, and the soundtrack was a perfect blend of Metallica and crowd noise. Unfortunately, the once-beloved game day spot isn't so hot anymore.