Though undeniably tasty, plain buttered noodles could do with a boost in nutrition. The trick of the trade is to reach for a vegan staple that ought to be in your kitchen, regardless of whether or not you follow a plant-based diet. Behold, the small but mighty nutritional yeast, also affectionately termed "golden dust" or "nooch." It enhances your easy buttered noodles with a layer of savory, umami-packed flavors and added nutrients, making for a much more balanced serving.

You can find nutritional yeast sold as dry flakes with a turmeric-gold hue. Incorporating just a sprinkle of nooch can elevate the taste and the vitamin and mineral content of buttered noodles, especially if you use fortified nutritional yeast, which contains a higher percentage of B vitamins. Plus, nutritional yeast is a complete source of protein (containing all nine essential amino acids), and just 2 teaspoons of nooch delivers 3 grams of protein. Contrary to active yeasts used for baking and beer yeasts, nutritional yeast is inactive, meaning it doesn't trigger any fermentation.

Nutritional yeast imparts a nutty, cheesy flavor to any recipe, making it an excellent, plant-powered substitute for Parmesan cheese. To add it to your recipe, simply stir it with the melted butter and (generously salted) pasta water before tossing in the pasta. You can also swap dairy-based butter with plant-based butter or margarine to keep the dish vegan-friendly.