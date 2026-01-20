Add This Powerhouse Ingredient To Elevate The Nutrition Of Plain Buttered Noodles
Though undeniably tasty, plain buttered noodles could do with a boost in nutrition. The trick of the trade is to reach for a vegan staple that ought to be in your kitchen, regardless of whether or not you follow a plant-based diet. Behold, the small but mighty nutritional yeast, also affectionately termed "golden dust" or "nooch." It enhances your easy buttered noodles with a layer of savory, umami-packed flavors and added nutrients, making for a much more balanced serving.
You can find nutritional yeast sold as dry flakes with a turmeric-gold hue. Incorporating just a sprinkle of nooch can elevate the taste and the vitamin and mineral content of buttered noodles, especially if you use fortified nutritional yeast, which contains a higher percentage of B vitamins. Plus, nutritional yeast is a complete source of protein (containing all nine essential amino acids), and just 2 teaspoons of nooch delivers 3 grams of protein. Contrary to active yeasts used for baking and beer yeasts, nutritional yeast is inactive, meaning it doesn't trigger any fermentation.
Nutritional yeast imparts a nutty, cheesy flavor to any recipe, making it an excellent, plant-powered substitute for Parmesan cheese. To add it to your recipe, simply stir it with the melted butter and (generously salted) pasta water before tossing in the pasta. You can also swap dairy-based butter with plant-based butter or margarine to keep the dish vegan-friendly.
Why nutritional yeast works in plain meals
If you're looking to explore more plant-forward recipes that are tasty and nutritionally balanced this new year, knowing where to start can be a challenge, especially if plant-based cooking is new territory. The cheesy nutritional yeast is a prime example of how you can mimic some of the familiar flavors you once got from animal-based ingredients while getting vital nutrients. Nutritional yeast is fueled by a number of factors, including temperature, water, pH, oxygen levels, and nutrients from a source of sugar like enriched molasses and cane sugar. Its production process is what drives its enhanced nutrient profile, which includes folate, niacin, and riboflavin, among others.
Because nutritional yeast has a distinct flavor and texture, it's a convenient plant-based ingredient to incorporate into dishes that might otherwise have a bland flavor or thin consistency. Nooch is a great addition for a thick, luxurious soup or stew. It's also a core ingredient for a rich and creamy cheese sauce that you would want to use in a hearty mac and cheese or nachos. Come snack or movie time, a generous dusting of nutritional yeast and plant-based butter can create a vegan-friendly take on classic movie theater popcorn. Ultimately, let the "nutrition" of nutritional yeast work its wonders on your culinary creations.