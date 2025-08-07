Moist Turkey Meatloaf Starts By Choosing The Right Ground Meat

Ground turkey often takes a backseat to beef when it comes to meatloaf, even though it can be just as good as the latter in certain situations. While the two meats are nutritionally similar, turkey has a milder flavor profile, which lets you be a little more flexible with spices, sauces, and seasonings. It's also a lot more affordable than beef — a pound of ground turkey goes as low as $2 at Walmart, while ground beef will set you back around $5 per pound — which makes turkey meatloaf a great low-cost meal for when you need to trim your food budget down.

Turkey, however, also has a reputation for being too dry, which is why a lot of people end up sticking with beef. Chowhound asked The Seasoned Mom Blair Lonergan, recipe developer and author of the upcoming "The Seasoned Mom Cookbook: Easy Recipes from a Virginia Farmhouse Kitchen," for advice on the matter. According to her, it starts with buying ground turkey with the right lean-to-fat ratio.

"For turkey meatloaf, opt for an 85% lean/15% fat mixture. Anything leaner may result in dry meatloaf that's lacking in flavor," she says. Going with any ground meat with too little fat is one of the most common mistakes keeping people from making perfect meatloaf. Fat not only carries flavor molecules to your taste buds, but it also helps lock in moisture — and nobody likes dry, bland meatloaf. Lonergan's recommended 85:15 lean-to-fat ratio helps make sure that your meatloaf has a solid, moist foundation.