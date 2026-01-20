America's Oldest Pizza Restaurant Is A Famous NYC Icon (Since 1905)
Although our relatively young nation cannot compete to claim some of the oldest restaurants in the world, the United States has its own smattering of ancient spots, relatively speaking. Being that New York was given its famed name well over three centuries ago, the city has a substantial share of respected restaurants on this little stretch between the Atlantic and Pacific. Add in the historic propensity for pizza, and it follows that some of these longstanding establishments would remain today. Such is the case with Lombardi's, which first opened on Manhattan's Spring Street in 1905.
That particular point on the map was already known in Little Italy, lo those dozen decades ago. Modern visitors to Lombardi's original address, as well as its current coordinates about a block away, are more likely to see the intersection enveloped by what started being broadly referred to as Nolita (for, approximately, Northern Little Italy) in the 1990s. Lombardi's contemporary corner neither resembles those long-ago Little Italy tableaus, nor even what remains farther south around the old neighborhood's heart on Mulberry Street. However, the restaurant's interior is a study in classic checkered tablecloths, black and white photos, and a convincing throwback patina all around.
Visiting Lombardi's today
Lombardi's does not accept bookings for parties of less than eight, so expect a wait and consider yourself lucky if you happen to land a table right away. As with more formal reservation scoring tricks, visiting outside of primetime might make it a little easier to get seated. If you do find a line, Spring Lounge is a great bar right down the block, whether you're waiting for pizza or not.
Lombardi's pizza menu is pretty comprehensive, with the expected clam pies, pepperoni, and Margherita options joining pesto, eggplant, and meatball options. A few pastas, such as an oversized rigatoni plate, plus salads and mains like chicken Parmesan, are also available. Lombardi's also has its own full bar in addition to wine and beer selections. The storied Italian spot is also only about a mile away from McSorley's, purportedly NYC's oldest ale house, should you wish to make a day of your blast to the past.