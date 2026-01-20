America's Oldest Pizza Restaurant Is A Famous NYC Icon (Since 1905)

Although our relatively young nation cannot compete to claim some of the oldest restaurants in the world, the United States has its own smattering of ancient spots, relatively speaking. Being that New York was given its famed name well over three centuries ago, the city has a substantial share of respected restaurants on this little stretch between the Atlantic and Pacific. Add in the historic propensity for pizza, and it follows that some of these longstanding establishments would remain today. Such is the case with Lombardi's, which first opened on Manhattan's Spring Street in 1905.

That particular point on the map was already known in Little Italy, lo those dozen decades ago. Modern visitors to Lombardi's original address, as well as its current coordinates about a block away, are more likely to see the intersection enveloped by what started being broadly referred to as Nolita (for, approximately, Northern Little Italy) in the 1990s. Lombardi's contemporary corner neither resembles those long-ago Little Italy tableaus, nor even what remains farther south around the old neighborhood's heart on Mulberry Street. However, the restaurant's interior is a study in classic checkered tablecloths, black and white photos, and a convincing throwback patina all around.