The Oldest Ale House In New York City Was Also One Of The Last To Serve Women

Little more than 50 years ago, in August 1970, New York City's mayor at the time signed legislation outlawing gender discrimination in public places. McSorley's Old Ale House had refused to let women through its doors, and it drove the conversation to the courts. The decision finally took down the establishment's former motto promising "Good Ale, No Ladies, and Raw Onions" and allowed women at last to partake of the first and last of these.

McSorley's, established in 1854, is thought to be the oldest continually operated ale house in New York City — a slogan slung across their front window reads "We were here before you were born." It's been visited by presidents, poets, musicians, and even Harry Houdini himself. The bar even managed to continue operating through prohibition, not bothering to become home to a scandalous speakeasy and instead serving a very low-alcohol beer that was considered legal. Today, it only serves two beers (light and dark), and until 1970, it staunchly kept to its hard line of serving only men.

The Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964, but the legislation only prohibited discrimination based on race, religion, color, or national origin in public places, notably excluding discrimination based on sex. This was later added via an executive order in 1967, but enforcement wasn't always reliable. Two attorneys from the National Organization for Women (NOW) brought a lawsuit against the alehouse and raised the issue to the court system, where a federal judge ruled in favor of the women, citing the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Many bars at this point had already become co-ed, but McSorley's held out until the last possible moment. On the afternoon of August 10, it allowed the first female patron (apart from one female reporter who had been allowed inside in 1952 in order to cover an event), and the reactions from regulars was mixed.