Why This Costco Snack Is Constantly Being Returned By Shoppers

While Costco is notoriously secretive about the growers, manufacturers, and brands it works with, we do know who's behind its walnuts in particular. At least as of 2022, a California-based supplier, Mid Valley Nut Company, was Costco's go-to grower. And we only know this, ironically, due to a recall in 2022 for shelled walnuts which had a — get this — stale flavor and rancid smell.

Now, whether Mid Valley Nut Company was ever the manufacturer behind the canned walnuts some reviewers mention (or still are in 2026) is anyone's guess. Having said that, there's clearly a documented track record of less-than-fresh walnuts from Costco, which fits with the negative reviews.

Certainly, there are countless reasons why loyal Costco shoppers choose its warehouses — regardless of one subpar product. But if nuts are a staple you frequently keep on hand, be wary of the ones you grab from Costco — at least for now. All nuts, but particularly soft varieties with high oil content (like walnuts), are susceptible to spoilage to begin with. And your nose is the best test. A fresh walnut has a pleasant, slightly nutty smell, while a past-its-prime walnut smells almost chemical, like paint or Play-Doh. Our suggestion, regardless of where you purchase from, is to stash nuts in the fridge, or better still the freezer, which can keep those delicious, versatile, and pricey (even if from Costco) little nuggets fresh for up to a year or longer, versus months.