Do Gas Stations Accept EBT? Here's What It Depends On

​​Whether you can use EBT (also called SNAP or food stamps) to buy food at a gas station comes down to one basic question: Is that location authorized by the USDA to accept SNAP benefits? Some gas stations qualify because they operate convenience stores that sell bread, milk, eggs, and fresh produce. Such items count as "staple foods," and to be eligible to accept EBT, stores have to carry some of them (that is, they can't only sell snacks — even if these are often EBT eligible, they're not considered staples).

Gas stations may display a sign at the entrance or checkout area indicating whether they accept EBT. However, there's no legal requirement for such a sign, so if you can't see one, it can't hurt to ask the cashier if you can pay with EBT. It's also important to note that even if a gas station is authorized to accept EBT, that doesn't mean everything in the store is SNAP-eligible.

Just like at a supermarket, only some food is covered by EBT. Most packaged food, snacks, dairy, and non-alcoholic drinks are covered, while hot prepared food is not. This may be disappointing to some customers, as cold foods and produce at gas stations aren't always fresh. Snacks such as chips, candy bars, and soda are often eligible for EBT, except in a handful of states. Alcohol, tobacco, vitamins, medications, and non-edible items (be it anything from aluminum foil to a phone charger) are not eligible.