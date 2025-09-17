Do Fast Food Chains Accept EBT? It Depends. Here's How To Know If You Qualify

Each month, millions of Americans benefit from the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, a program that helps give low-income families, people over the age of 60, and people with disabilities benefits to apply to food and drinks. Through SNAP, beneficiaries are able to pay for food and drinks using electronic benefits transfer cards. It is a life raft for many Americans, who use the funds to purchase groceries. For most states, these benefits are limited to grocery and convenience stores and can only be applied to foods found therein. However, another component of SNAP, called the Restaurant Meals Program, has been made available for states who wish to participate since 1977. RMP lets states extend SNAP benefits to restaurants.

Only nine states currently participate in the program: California, Virginia, Illinois, Arizona, Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Michigan, and New York. If you live in one of these nine states, you may be able to purchase fast food with your EBT card. However, there are a few caveats, including that not every SNAP recipient is eligible for RMP. It's reserved for people who are 60-plus years old who use EBT, people with disabilities who receive benefits, and people who are unhoused. Even so, not every restaurant in a participating state accepts EBT payments through RMP.