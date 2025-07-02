Why You Should Always Steer Clear Of Gas Station Produce

Gas station markets can be absolute lifesavers for last-minute purchases, whether on a road trip or on your way home. While the convenience they offer is unquestionable, especially if you happen to need gas as well, it's a good idea to steer clear of certain items. The wide variety of products available at a gas station, combined with the last-minute purchase mentality that makes us pick up spur-of-the-moment products, can lead to some unfortunate consequences if it happens with food. Packaged food at gas stations, while not the healthiest option, is generally safe. The same cannot be said for fresh produce, or in fact, any foods that may have a short shelf life. Unlike a grocery store, where foods are regularly checked and renewed, fresh produce is generally more of an afterthought and so detached from a gas station's primary business that it may not be closely monitored. As a result, the chances of picking up stale produce are quite high.

The Food and Drug Administration advises perishable fresh produce like fruits and vegetables to be kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Therefore, even if you pick up produce that has a best-before date on it, it's difficult to tell whether it's been stored correctly the whole time. Consequently, picking up fresh food items, which also have a short shelf life, can be equally dangerous. Whether it's assembled on the spot or pre-packaged, getting gas station nachos, sandwiches, or (god forbid) sushi is not the best idea. Even if it turns out to be fresh, like many gas station purchases, it's likely to be overpriced and of middling quality.