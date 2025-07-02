Why You Should Always Steer Clear Of Gas Station Produce
Gas station markets can be absolute lifesavers for last-minute purchases, whether on a road trip or on your way home. While the convenience they offer is unquestionable, especially if you happen to need gas as well, it's a good idea to steer clear of certain items. The wide variety of products available at a gas station, combined with the last-minute purchase mentality that makes us pick up spur-of-the-moment products, can lead to some unfortunate consequences if it happens with food. Packaged food at gas stations, while not the healthiest option, is generally safe. The same cannot be said for fresh produce, or in fact, any foods that may have a short shelf life. Unlike a grocery store, where foods are regularly checked and renewed, fresh produce is generally more of an afterthought and so detached from a gas station's primary business that it may not be closely monitored. As a result, the chances of picking up stale produce are quite high.
The Food and Drug Administration advises perishable fresh produce like fruits and vegetables to be kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Therefore, even if you pick up produce that has a best-before date on it, it's difficult to tell whether it's been stored correctly the whole time. Consequently, picking up fresh food items, which also have a short shelf life, can be equally dangerous. Whether it's assembled on the spot or pre-packaged, getting gas station nachos, sandwiches, or (god forbid) sushi is not the best idea. Even if it turns out to be fresh, like many gas station purchases, it's likely to be overpriced and of middling quality.
What's okay and what's not okay to eat at a gas station
While there is a push to have healthier food options available at convenience stores, packaged products are often the best option at gas stations. These generally have a long shelf life and don't need special storage conditions, so the chances of getting stale food are much lower. Jerky, roasted nuts, granola bars, and trail mixes are healthy and safe options that are available at most gas stations.
The jury is still out on gas station hot dogs. Sure, they suffer from some of the same pitfalls as other perishable foods, and the risky reputation of gas station hot dogs is well-deserved. However, as one of the original hot food staples enjoyed on the go, there are many who defend gas station hot dogs. Plus, bread, ketchup, mustard, and processed hot dog meat are less likely to spoil compared to fresh produce. Nostalgia aside, before deciding to pick one up, it's a good idea to gauge the gas station market for any obvious food safety red flags. The same goes for packaged yogurt and smoothies.
Another gas station product that people are on the fence about is coffee. There are very few who would say that coffee at a gas station can be good. However, several outlets now have bean-to-coffee machines that can churn out a half-decent cuppa. One thing to watch out for is the dairy being used in your coffee, as it is a perishable item and must be stored carefully. In general, busy gas stations and outlets like 7-Eleven, or even a McDonald's, that get a constant stream of customers, are more likely to use fresh ingredients.