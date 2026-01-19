The Budget-Friendly DIY That Makes Your Countertops Look Like Real Wood

Countertop paper is usually made from durable PVC vinyl and typically has some kind of design — in this case, one meant to mimic wood — printed on top of it. But countertop paper isn't meant to be permanent. If you install and care for it properly, you can get around five years out of it. If you want countertop to last as long as possible, purchase good-quality peel-and-stick material, such as a waterproof vinyl that can withstand higher temperatures.

Fully clean the counters before installing the peel-and-stick material, and make sure to smooth out any bubbles as you go (a flat, thin object, such as a credit card, works for this). It's worth it to caulk the area around the sink and stove, as well as along the edges of the stove, to give the installation a more complete feel while also adding extra moisture and heat protection. The caulk also acts as an extra layer of glue, helping the paper remain flat for years. Avoid placing hot pans on the paper, and make sure you read the instructions to know the best way to clean the paper. Careful maintenance and care makes this project a simple way to upgrade your kitchen without any renovations.