The Budget-Friendly DIY That Makes Your Countertops Look Like Real Wood
If it's time to renovate your kitchen, be prepared to spend thousands for a top-to-bottom remodel. For example, butcher block, a popular wooden countertop style, can cost between $50 and $150 per square foot, and that's just for materials — you have to factor in labor costs, too. If you want the appearance of butcher block or wooden countertops without the expense, there's an easy way to save money on your kitchen remodel: peel-and-stick countertop paper.
As long as you're willing to put in the work, the result is worth the small investment. To start the process, measure the square footage of your countertops — and buy a little extra to be on the safe side. Install the countertop paper slowly to make sure it's installed evenly, peeling back and exposing the sticky part a little bit at a time. However, the pre-installation process, and steady maintenance, are most important for making this affordable wooden countertop look last.
How to make peel-and-stick countertops last
Countertop paper is usually made from durable PVC vinyl and typically has some kind of design — in this case, one meant to mimic wood — printed on top of it. But countertop paper isn't meant to be permanent. If you install and care for it properly, you can get around five years out of it. If you want countertop to last as long as possible, purchase good-quality peel-and-stick material, such as a waterproof vinyl that can withstand higher temperatures.
Fully clean the counters before installing the peel-and-stick material, and make sure to smooth out any bubbles as you go (a flat, thin object, such as a credit card, works for this). It's worth it to caulk the area around the sink and stove, as well as along the edges of the stove, to give the installation a more complete feel while also adding extra moisture and heat protection. The caulk also acts as an extra layer of glue, helping the paper remain flat for years. Avoid placing hot pans on the paper, and make sure you read the instructions to know the best way to clean the paper. Careful maintenance and care makes this project a simple way to upgrade your kitchen without any renovations.