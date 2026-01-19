5 Five Below Food Storage Products That Fix The Most Annoying Lunch Problems
Grocery prices haven't been easy on the pocket for years now. In turn, food at restaurants is becoming even more unaffordable, even growing into a luxury many of us can't afford. While buying a meal seems tempting, it can rack up the cost before you know it if you do it constantly, which is where packed lunches come to save the day. But you have to have some trusty containers on hand to keep your meal fresh and avoid nasty spills.
To save you from the most annoying lunch problems, Five Below offers convenient food storage products for almost every need. There's the stackable four-piece container set that's microwave-safe, and even the convenient 42-piece food storage set for a whole feast. Whatever's on the menu, there's bound to be something for you here. It's a lovely bonus that all these cost about $5 or below.
4-piece container set
Five Below's four-piece container set can solve common lunch woes — and it only costs $5.55. It's pretty simple, without any built-in partitions, but it's an all-around container that can save you time and effort. Need to reheat a dish for break time? Easy: pop it in the microwave. Need to wash the container when you get home, but you're already too tired to do extra chores? Problem solved: put it in the dishwasher. It's fairly spacious, too, with a 7.5-inch width and an almost 3-inch depth. When not in use, you can stack the pieces together like nesting dolls, which also makes them easier to pack wherever you need to go. Plus, you can choose from two different designs: light pink with red bow prints, or purple with white cherry graphics.
Room 2 Room 42-piece food storage set
The Room 2 Room 42-piece food storage set is one of the most clever fixes there is at Five Below. For one, the whole package only costs $5.55 and comes with BPA-free containers you can use in the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer. Usually, when things come this cheap, you have to sacrifice something for affordability, but that doesn't seem to be an issue here. The 42-piece set comes with 21 containers (and 21 matching lids) in different sizes for various needs. There's one 128-ounce box, 12 13.3-ounce boxes, three 9.8-ounce boxes, three 8-ounce boxes, and 16 4.1-ounce boxes.
Made especially for meal prepping, just grab the set, make packed meals for later, and find you still have plenty of storage options for sauces, side dishes, and even snacks. You can even buy two sets so one each is always designated for at-home and at-work leftovers. Talk about convenience.
Fandom Noodle Bowl Bundle
The Fandom Noodle Bowl Bundle is a game changer for on-the-go instant ramen fans. For $7, it comes with an 18-ounce bowl, chopsticks, and a spoon. You can seamlessly rest the chopsticks atop the bowl since it comes with a built-in chopstick rest via the indented edge. Foodies can choose from four iterations: Stitch, "The Nightmare Before Christmas," Care Bears, and Harry Potter.
While the noodle bowl doesn't come with a lid — hence why precooked meals are a no-go here — it does still make a smart container if you're making instant ramen in the office. Just keep a packet of ramen on hand and you should have a nice, warm meal in a spiffy container. You can also keep it at home for when you have guests over and want to show off your "fancy" dishware, or you just want a cute little bowl to eat your meals in. With a little imagination, the possibilities with the noodle bowl bundle are endless.
Room 2 Room reusable sandwich bags
Sandwiches are one of the easiest and most versatile lunch options there are. You can make a rustic Italian sandwich in under five minutes and you're all set for the day, but packing it to keep it fresh until the afternoon is another story. Disposable baggies are a popular option, but the catch is it's obviously not the most economical and eco-friendly choice. Five Below's Room 2 Room reusable sandwich bags effortlessly save us from this predicament, and for just $3.
The reusable sandwich bags come in three pieces per package, so you're paying only $1 a piece. Frankly, you might need just one while the other two can be in the cupboard at home as extras — unless you need two or three sandwiches to curb midday hunger. You can even choose from four designs (pink, clear, and funky patterns of cherry or clouds), letting you make packing lunch straightforward or playful. It's great for office lunch breaks — adults deserve cute stuff, too — or when you send your kid to school.
Glad deep dish storage containers
Overpackers appreciate the Glad deep dish storage containers from Five Below. The $5 food tub has three 64-ounce containers per pack, so it really is a great bang for your buck, especially if you find yourself constantly preparing a whole lot of food. It's perfect for picnic lunches with the gang, or just a normal day in the office when you want to share a craveable casserole dish with your favorite co-workers. The tight seal ensures even saucy entrees don't spill into your bag, so soup is also an option if you fancy it.
A minor detail that can make all the difference is the interlocking lids, which ensure you don't misplace one. This makes organizing the deep dish storage containers a breeze in your kitchen cabinets. Its price, straightforward design, and thoughtful touches make all the difference, turning lunchtime packing into something to look forward to.