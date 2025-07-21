The Expert-Approved Rustic Italian Sandwich You Can Make In Under 5 Minutes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Italians don't just do pizza and pasta well; they've got a reputation for making magic out of a few basic ingredients. Italian bread, meats, and cheeses come together mouthwateringly in sandwiches, especially those built on spongey focaccia, the country's famously herbaceous, olive oil-soaked bread. The genius of these rustic Italian sandwiches is in their simplicity.

As Diego Puddu, culinary director at Eataly, told Chowhound when discussing the best breads for Italian sandwiches, "I really love focaccia because it can be enjoyable both fresh or un-toasted." His preferred pairing is similar to some celebrity chefs' favorite sandwiches, complete with paper-thin folds of prosciutto tucked between crisped slices of herby focaccia, a combo that feels like it's served at a lake-front Italian bistro, but requires less than five minutes to put together.

While it may seem like a humble lunch, a focaccia sandwich reflects everything core to Italian food culture: restraint, emphasis on quality ingredients, and pride in tradition. Both focaccia and prosciutto are flavorful enough to make terrific snacks on their own, but together, they deliver complementary flavors and textures that don't overpower one another.

Puddu suggests toasting the focaccia until golden to unlock the full aroma and texture of the bread. A bit of heat brings the focaccia to life and adds that café-style finish that feels like something straight out of Milan, even if you're just working with leftovers in your kitchen.