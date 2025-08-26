The Hot Water Source You're Overlooking For Better Ramen When At The Office

Even though using a solid hot water dispenser instead of the microwave is going to elevate your ramen cooking experience, noodle slurpers, beware. The same thread on Reddit warns that if your office has a Keurig or other instant coffee machine that uses K-cups or cups of any kind, don't try to make your ramen using only water from that device. The water is sure to taste like coffee, tea, or hot chocolate, warns one Reddit user. That's not the experience you're going for when it comes to enjoying ramen on what's likely an already stressful work day.

Fear not, ramen lovers, though, the experts in the r/InstantRamen thread wouldn't leave you hanging without offering other ideas and ingredients to upgrade your favorite ramen at work so you can have the most tasty bowl possible, even when you're stuck at the office. One user recommended packing your toppings separately, including soft-boiled eggs, tofu skin, and thinly sliced shiitake mushrooms.

And another Reddit user in the same thread takes it miles further by recommending that you keep a bag of frozen vegetables in the office freezer to mix in your ramen as needed. (Dehydrated vegetables will work if you don't have access to a freezer!) And what's even more above and beyond, they say to use flavored broth cubes and freeze them, too — think flavors like ginger, bone broth, or spicy chilis. Then you can add the flavor bomb in after the noodles are done cooking for a truly elevated desk lunch that's anything but sad.