The Hands-Down Best Chicken Sandwich In Nevada Is From This Las Vegas Shack
If you're part of the huge chunk of Americans who love chicken sandwiches, you're going to want to listen closely — especially if you're in the West. The hands-down best chicken sandwich in Nevada is from Crack Shack, a Las Vegas gem that guarantees a cluckin' good time. While Nevada is the state vegans might want to move to for its plant-based offerings, this isn't to say it doesn't have a few loyal poultry fans who consider the chicken sandwich its own food group. The state, after all, is no stranger to comfort food, with an abundance of meaty options.
The showstoppers at Crack Shack are definitely the exciting chicken sandwich iterations, with each monstrosity being roughly $15. Most famously, the Firebird is a heavily stuffed jawbreaker for those who think there's no such thing as too much ranch. Its spicy fried thigh promises a satisfying crunch without losing its succulent center. It also has a pleasant fiery kick that gradually ramps up as you eat — but don't worry, Yelp reviewers promise it's nothing that spice-averse folks won't be able to handle. In fact, some other diners say they wish for a spicier bite. Crispy onions nestled in the bun add more texture, while the potato roll and the pickles help cut through the heat. Satisfied foodies love it for its waves of flavor that go beyond the basic chicken sandwich and the juiciness of the bird.
What makes Crack Shack great
While frozen foods can sometimes be fresher than never-frozen ingredients, that's rarely true for chicken, especially if you want it juicy and tender. Crack Shack only utilizes fresh Jidori chicken, the coveted wagyu of poultry. Because the chicken comes from free-range farms, customers benefit from more protein-packed poultry. You could even say it's healthier, as it doesn't have antibiotics. Some sources claim it yields a tastier bird, although not everyone notices the difference. Either way, the more humane aspect of free-range chicken is definitely a plus.
Beyond the fresh ingredients, Crack Shack also offers a diverse menu, ranging from bowls to breakfast. Its bowls are great for a leafy green fix; the Katsu Kook bowl is quite the looker, drawing inspiration from Japanese cuisine with a distinctly modern, fusion twist. Fans of indulgent desserts can also enjoy cookies and milkshakes. Of course, the playfully named dishes like Little Pecker and All-American Chick add to the experience — who doesn't love a brand with personality? The bottom line is this: Crack Shack's chicken sandwiches reign supreme in Nevada thanks to a laser-sharp focus on delivering an exceptional dining experience from start to finish, with the chicken just the tip of the iceberg.