Vegan? You Should Think About Moving To This One State In Particular

If you're vegan and looking to move to a new area that caters to your lifestyle, it's likely you've considered states with vegan hubs like Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and Portland. Surprise: Nevada should be on your radar. While this state may be best known for gambling, show girls, and a wild good time in Las Vegas, Nevada has quietly become the top vegan state, with a growing number of plant-based restaurants, markets, and communities.

How could a state known for Sin City and being mostly desert become a vegan haven? The research comes from the San Diego State University KCR Radio Program, which rated each state in 2021 for overall vegan-friendliness, rather than the sole number of vegan people or vegan restaurants. The research focused on these key indicators: vegan population per capita, as well as the number of vegan restaurants, vegan meetup groups, and animal welfare organizations. The results adjusted for population size to allow for accurate comparisons between states.

Now the details: It's estimated that there are 942 vegans per 1 million people in Nevada. In the entire state, Happy Cow lists 779 restaurants that offer vegan options on the menu; 26 of these are fully vegan. It's estimated that over the past few years, vegan restaurants have seen a 5x increase in the state. Another important factor that the research unveiled was that there has been a strong and steady growth in search traffic among the local population in regard to veganism and vegan-related search terms.