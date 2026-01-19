You Can Thank This Country For Your Canned Sardines (It Produces Over Half The World's Supply)
While not among the most popular seafood options in the United States (although they do seem to be making a major comeback), sardines are well integrated into our lexicon and culture. When squeezed into a crowded elevator, for example, people may think, "we're packed in like a tin of sardines!" Or perhaps you've played the sardine-inspired version of hide-and-seek, where more and more players end up squishing into the same hiding spot as the game goes on. And, of course, who could forget (if you clocked it in the first place) the "sardinecore" fashion trend of summer 2025? But where do all these sardines come from? It turns out, more than half the world's supply of canned sardines come from the African country of Morocco.
In 2024 alone, Morocco landed 525,000 metric tons of sardines — although this was actually a sharp decrease from previous years (via The Independent). When it comes to canned sardines specifically, Morocco exported over 150,000 tonnes in 2022, per Morocco World News. There are a couple primary reasons for these impressive statistics. First, Morocco is bordered by both the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean sea, resulting in superb fishing conditions. Second, the country has prioritized the sardine canning industry, with dozens of factories working to meet the global demand. Other countries bordering the Mediterranean, such as Portugal, export canned sardines as well (Portugal even holds an annual sardine festival!), but they can't compare with Morocco in terms of volume. In fact, the next largest exporter of sardines is actually China.
Eating canned sardines
Over on Reddit, one commenter reports that canned sardines aren't as popular in Morocco itself, where they have access to the fresh version, as opposed to the Americas where you're more likely to find them in a can. These are often eaten alongside chermoula, a condiment popular in the region featuring fresh herbs, lemon, and garlic.
Next time you're at the grocery store, check out the canned sardines and see where they come from. If you can find some from a few different countries, take this opportunity to do a sardine taste test. Or, try a couple different versions of the same brand; some sardines may be packed with flavoring elements like spices or lemon. Just don't be surprised to find small bones when you eat canned sardines — but don't worry, these are edible.
Other than a side-by-side taste test, there are several creative ways to prepare and eat your sardines, in a curry, grilled cheese sandwich, or pizza, for example. There's nothing wrong with keeping the canned sardines simple, either: stacked on a cracker with a thin layer of cheese or cream cheese and a dollop of hot sauce or mustard.