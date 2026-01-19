You Can Thank This Country For Your Canned Sardines (It Produces Over Half The World's Supply)

While not among the most popular seafood options in the United States (although they do seem to be making a major comeback), sardines are well integrated into our lexicon and culture. When squeezed into a crowded elevator, for example, people may think, "we're packed in like a tin of sardines!" Or perhaps you've played the sardine-inspired version of hide-and-seek, where more and more players end up squishing into the same hiding spot as the game goes on. And, of course, who could forget (if you clocked it in the first place) the "sardinecore" fashion trend of summer 2025? But where do all these sardines come from? It turns out, more than half the world's supply of canned sardines come from the African country of Morocco.

In 2024 alone, Morocco landed 525,000 metric tons of sardines — although this was actually a sharp decrease from previous years (via The Independent). When it comes to canned sardines specifically, Morocco exported over 150,000 tonnes in 2022, per Morocco World News. There are a couple primary reasons for these impressive statistics. First, Morocco is bordered by both the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean sea, resulting in superb fishing conditions. Second, the country has prioritized the sardine canning industry, with dozens of factories working to meet the global demand. Other countries bordering the Mediterranean, such as Portugal, export canned sardines as well (Portugal even holds an annual sardine festival!), but they can't compare with Morocco in terms of volume. In fact, the next largest exporter of sardines is actually China.