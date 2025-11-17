The Old-School Canned Staple Making A Major Comeback

Food trends bow to no master. Some you can see coming from a mile away, while others seem to sneak up out of nowhere. But did you ever think canned sardines would become trendy? Unless you have a crystal ball, probably not. Once considered a relic of your grandparents' pantry, these little fish have made a splash recently among modern foodies, with some even dubbing this past season "sardine summer."

It's a well-deserved comeback. Some squeamish eaters may bristle at the sight of the fish laid whole on a piece of toast, bones and all, but sardines can be prepared in a variety of ways that make it easy to incorporate them into your favorite dishes. For instance, you can simmer them in a curry sauce or throw them into your next banh mi if you're looking to give the sandwich a gently buttery, marine flavor. If you're curious but hesitant, don't worry. Once you learn what to look for when buying sardines, you'll be ready to dive into this salty, savory food trend with confidence.