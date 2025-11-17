The Old-School Canned Staple Making A Major Comeback
Food trends bow to no master. Some you can see coming from a mile away, while others seem to sneak up out of nowhere. But did you ever think canned sardines would become trendy? Unless you have a crystal ball, probably not. Once considered a relic of your grandparents' pantry, these little fish have made a splash recently among modern foodies, with some even dubbing this past season "sardine summer."
It's a well-deserved comeback. Some squeamish eaters may bristle at the sight of the fish laid whole on a piece of toast, bones and all, but sardines can be prepared in a variety of ways that make it easy to incorporate them into your favorite dishes. For instance, you can simmer them in a curry sauce or throw them into your next banh mi if you're looking to give the sandwich a gently buttery, marine flavor. If you're curious but hesitant, don't worry. Once you learn what to look for when buying sardines, you'll be ready to dive into this salty, savory food trend with confidence.
Why did canned sardines catch on?
With the relentless rise of food prices, it's no surprise that more people are turning to more affordable ingredients that still make for satisfying, nutritious meals. Sardines check all those boxes. They're rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential nutrients, and they're surprisingly filling given their size. Best of all, canned sardines remain inexpensive compared to many other proteins.
They're are also a sustainable choice. They reproduce quickly, sit low on the food chain, and generate fewer carbon emissions than conventional proteins like beef and pork. With growing interest in environmentally friendly eating, it's no wonder sardines are having their moment now.
But these little swimmers aren't just having a renaissance in the kitchen. "Sardine summer" has become something of a fashion trend as well. Branding plays a major role, with heritage canned sardine labels embracing retro designs reminiscent of that sunny, mid-century Mediterranean aesthetic. This retro travel vibe has even spilled into fashion, inspiring maritime-themed clothes and accessories (think sardine-can clutches and fishy jewelry). With their price, nutritional value, and stylish appeal, maybe the real mystery is why canned sardines didn't catch on sooner.