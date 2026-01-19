Listeria Is More Likely To Infect This Type Of Cheese According To The CDC

The thought of foodborne illness is pretty scary, and for good reason. Foodborne illness and food intoxication can cause a range of symptoms and, with an estimated 48 million people getting sick each year from contaminated food per the CDC, it's perfectly understandable to be concerned. Food can carry bacteria like salmonella, E. coli, and campylobacter, all of which can cause sickness, hospitalization, and even death. Listeria is one such bacteria, and while it is rare, it is quite serious, and the source is often something that cheese lovers have a hard time resisting.

The CDC warns against soft cheeses and cheeses made from unpasteurized milk as a potential way to get infected with listeria. Specifically, this means queso fresco-style cheeses, as well as those like Brie, camembert, and other cheeses that haven't gone through a lengthy aging process. The low acidity and high moisture content of these cheeses provide the perfect environment for Listeria bacteria to grow, while other cheeses that are harder and dryer are aged longer, which helps kill the bacteria if it is present.

Some cheeses are so dangerous you can't even get them in the United States, but queso fresco-style cheeses and brie are available just about everywhere. With listeria being the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness (the CDC estimates an average of 172 people die each year from this infection), you'll want to make an informed decision before you eat these cheeses.