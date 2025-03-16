5 Cheeses You'll Never Be Able To Taste In The US (And Why They Were Banned In The First Place)
Think you're well-versed in the cheeses of the world? If you are adding chevre to your cheese boards and learning how to grill halloumi on the barbecue, then you are well on your way. But you may not be as well-cheesucated as you think if you haven't done extensive traveling to try some of the varieties that have been banned in the United States.
The cheeses that make this list all have a special place in the cuisines of their local countries of origin, but they also have garnered the attention of the FDA which put the kibosh on allowing them into the country. The reasons vary from cheese to cheese, some getting this distinction for the use of raw unpasteurized milk (a popular product that comes with some risks) that hasn't been aged for the minimum 60-days required by the FDA, and others for various insects that assist the craftsmen in making their creations. To enjoy these cheeses, you'll have to book a few flights and maybe buy some extra travel insurance before your trip!
Sainte-Maure-de-Touraine
Hailing from the French village of Sainte-Maure-de-Touraine, this goat cheese looks like many others with its log-like formation. There are a few notable differences, however. Mainly the stick inserted in the middle of the log and the dark, ash-covered rind. The ash itself is completely edible — it is actually the use of unpasteurized raw milk and short aging period that makes it a no-no in the United States. There are pasteurized versions available in the U.S. that meet the FDA's regulations, but to find out what a true Sainte-Maure cheese is like, you'll have to head to the center of France to try it.
Mimolette
Mimolette itself isn't banned in the U.S., but one particular variety of this beautiful French cheese is — the extra vieille variety. This hard cheese with a brilliant orange hue and a rough, greyish exterior is known for the presence of cheese mites which create the rough, pebbly exterior during the aging process. It's the mites that get this one a special place on the "banned" list due to their role as a potential allergen and the FDA's concern for their effect on susceptible consumers. Luckily, the FDA lifted the ban on all but the extra vieille (old) variety in 2023, so there is plenty of opportunity to enjoy mimolette without a trip to France.
Vacherin Mont d'Or
This creamy French creation, known by many cheese enthusiasts as "the holy grail of soft cheese," is so soft it's more like a cheese sauce when left out at room temperature. As a favorite of King Louis XV, its roots run deep in French history. But regardless of its rich flavor and smooth texture, historical significance, and cult-like reputation, it doesn't meet the FDA's requirements to be sold in the United States. The reason for its ban lies in the fact that it is made from raw cow's milk is aged less than 60 days.
Queijo de Azeitão
Azeitão is Portugal's contribution to cheeses that are banned in the United States thanks to its use of raw milk and a short aging process. This cheese is crafted from raw sheep's milk and consists of a soft, spreadable cheese that is aged for barely half of the FDA's 60-day requirement. This cheese, known for its tangy flavor that pairs well with wine, is protected by the European Union's Designation of Origin Status (PDO), which helps to preserve culinary traditions.
Casu Marzu
Casu marzu, known less formally as maggot cheese, is one of the 12 most controversial foods in the world. It just might take the prize for the weirdest cheese on the list — and maybe the grossest. To make this Sardinian sheep's milk cheese, artisans leave a wheel of fiore sardo, a regional salty pecorino, out for cheese skipper flies to infest. They lay their eggs in the cracks, and as the eggs hatch the maggots eat their way through the pecorino, leaving behind a creamy center that is considered a delicacy. The result is a cheese that is so dangerous to consume it earned the Guinness World Record in 2009 for being the most dangerous cheese. Eating maggot-infested cheese dates back thousands of years, but despite its lengthy tradition, casu marzu is banned in the United States.