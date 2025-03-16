Think you're well-versed in the cheeses of the world? If you are adding chevre to your cheese boards and learning how to grill halloumi on the barbecue, then you are well on your way. But you may not be as well-cheesucated as you think if you haven't done extensive traveling to try some of the varieties that have been banned in the United States.

The cheeses that make this list all have a special place in the cuisines of their local countries of origin, but they also have garnered the attention of the FDA which put the kibosh on allowing them into the country. The reasons vary from cheese to cheese, some getting this distinction for the use of raw unpasteurized milk (a popular product that comes with some risks) that hasn't been aged for the minimum 60-days required by the FDA, and others for various insects that assist the craftsmen in making their creations. To enjoy these cheeses, you'll have to book a few flights and maybe buy some extra travel insurance before your trip!