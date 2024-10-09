Almost 10 Million Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Chicken Products Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

You might want to check your fridge and freezer, because nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat poultry and meat products have just been recalled due to listeria concerns. The affected prepared chicken products come from BrucePac, which operates out of Durant, Oklahoma. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the recall on October 9, 2024. The affected products were produced between June 19, 2024 and October 8, 2024 and may be contaminated with a bacteria known as Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious illness. Full information regarding the recall will be released as the situation progresses. For now, you can identify impacted products by the establishment number, located beneath the USDA inspection mark. The affected establishment numbers are 51205 and P-51205. These chicken products were potentially served in restaurant settings, and sold in grocery stores. If you are concerned as to whether you have contaminated products, you can call the USDA's Meat and Poultry Hotline, at the number 888-674-6854 or visit the USDA website for more information.