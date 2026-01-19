5 Indian Cuisine Staples You Shouldn't Skip At Costco

Ghee is a staple in many kitchens across Southeast Asia, and for good reason. Ghee is similar to clarified butter, but has a richer flavor. It is made by simmering butter until the water content has evaporated and the milk proteins have browned and separated from the butter fat. The result is a solid, high smoke point butter that has the delicious flavor of roasted milk proteins. Ghee is an ancient product, dating back about 8,000 years by some estimates, and in that time, it has become an essential part of Indian cooking.

You can use it for pretty much anything, from sauteing vegetables to making rice dishes, curries, a seriously stellar grilled cheese, or anything that requires a greased pan. And wouldn't you know it? You can find it at Costco. Nanak Desi Ghee is sold at Costco and comes in a 3.5-pound package, costing about $24.85. That's a great value for such a multipurpose kitchen staple. You could also grab a jar of Kirkland Signature Organic Ghee, though that will cost you $24.73 for a 27-ounce container (or a little under 1.7 pounds).