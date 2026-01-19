5 Indian Cuisine Staples You Shouldn't Skip At Costco
Costco isn't just hot dogs and giant slices of pizza. The wholesale club chain also has an extensive selection of groceries from across the globe. Not only does Costco have a tasty selection of Asian-inspired snack foods to nosh on as you walk the vast and towering aisles, but it also has a seriously great selection of specialty foods and authentic staples from various cultures and countries. And this, of course, includes Indian food. Costco carries seasonal foods, such as jalebi, a popular sweet often served during Diwali, as well as some very vital Indian grocery staples. Below, you'll find some of our favorite Costco finds that can come in clutch for your next endeavor at making a batch of saag paneer, chicken biryani, or even dal bati. From cheese to rice, to pantry staples, and even an array of spices, this store has you covered.
Nanak Desi Ghee
Ghee is a staple in many kitchens across Southeast Asia, and for good reason. Ghee is similar to clarified butter, but has a richer flavor. It is made by simmering butter until the water content has evaporated and the milk proteins have browned and separated from the butter fat. The result is a solid, high smoke point butter that has the delicious flavor of roasted milk proteins. Ghee is an ancient product, dating back about 8,000 years by some estimates, and in that time, it has become an essential part of Indian cooking.
You can use it for pretty much anything, from sauteing vegetables to making rice dishes, curries, a seriously stellar grilled cheese, or anything that requires a greased pan. And wouldn't you know it? You can find it at Costco. Nanak Desi Ghee is sold at Costco and comes in a 3.5-pound package, costing about $24.85. That's a great value for such a multipurpose kitchen staple. You could also grab a jar of Kirkland Signature Organic Ghee, though that will cost you $24.73 for a 27-ounce container (or a little under 1.7 pounds).
Royal Mahout Paneer Cheese
Paneer, like ghee, is one of those essential building blocks for Indian cuisine. It is a fresh cheese with a slightly sweet and subtle taste that works well as a protein in curries, saag, with dhal, and in other dishes. Thanks to its non-melting nature (its texture is more akin to a firm tofu), paneer can be grilled, fried, or stirred into sauce-based dishes. Costco has carried several brands of paneer over the years. One of the chain's current offerings is Royal Mahout Paneer Cheese, which is sold for $10.20 in 32-ounce packs. Now, that's a lot of cheese.
If you're planning to make a saag paneer, paneer butter masala, or any other paneer-centered dish for a large party, then you'll definitely want to make Costco your first stop. If you're hoping to extend the use of this cheese over the long term, you can also freeze your cheese in batches and thaw before use.
Noga Whole Milk Yogurt Dahi
Dahi is, essentially, an Indian-style yogurt. It's great for adding creaminess to sauces and can bring down the heat level of spicy dishes. And while you could go for a Greek yogurt or other yogurt product for your cooking needs, Noga Whole Milk Yogurt Dahi is a great option for anyone hoping to bring in a more authentic, creamy flavor. Plus, Noga's Dahi isn't as thick as a Greek-style yogurt, so it can add a smooth richness that isn't too thick. The taste is also bit sharper in taste than other yogurts, which can make a great kick for your next mango lassi. You can find Noga Whole Milk Dahi in five-pound containers at Costco for only $7.71. That's a great deal for a ton of yogurt.
Roti Organic Uncooked Roti-Chapati
Roti goes with everything, absolutely everything. The unleavened Indian flatbread is the perfect blend of flaky and soft, perfect for tearing into and sopping up all kinds of well-spiced goodness. And if you're hoping to have fresh, crisp roti on deck, but don't care to make it from scratch, Costco has your back. The wholesale club sells Roti Organic Uncooked Roti-Chapati in 36-count packs. The roti can be found in the refrigerated section. To prepare, simply cook in a pan on the stovetop to get a perfectly-browned exterior and a soft, steamy interior. A pack of Roti from Costco will cost only $11.34, which is a pretty good deal considering the amount of roti you're getting.
Royal Basmati Rice
Basmati rice is a staple in South Asian cooking. It's a long-grain, dry, fluffy rice that serves perfect for rice dishes, or as an accompaniment to, say, a saucy rogan josh or a classic vindaloo. Plus, it's a great food to buy in bulk, as it can last for extended periods in its uncooked form. So why not grab a bag at your local Costco? The wholesale chain sells 20-pound bags of Royal Basmati Rice for $24.99. Plus, it comes in a cute bag with handles for toting (or heaving) into your pantry. Just don't forget to also grab some saffron for your rice. It might be just the thing to add a touch of color and flavor to your next meal. Or, you can mix in some pods of cardamom or cumin seeds for even more flavor.