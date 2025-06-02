Why You Should Use Ghee On Your Next Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese is an unbeatable classic that nourishes the soul, more so if there's a glorious, satisfying cheese pull when you take a bite. Plus, it's a versatile dish that's perfect for any time of day. It's been there for folks who've had a bad hangover, college students who don't have much time to cook in their dorm rooms, and foodies who believe that cheese is the best human invention. Whether you're popping your grilled cheese in the air fryer or dipping it into tomato soup, it's a tasty grub that delivers. However, you might be missing out if you don't try dabbing it with ghee whenever you whip one up at home.

When used for grilled cheese, ghee makes the dish crispier and more flavorful, resulting in what might just be one of the crispiest grilled cheeses you've ever tried. Compared to regular ol' butter with around a 350-degree Fahrenheit smoke point, ghee's is higher at 485 degrees Fahrenheit due to the absence of milk solids. Having this high of a smoke point has several benefits, including being a more flexible component in the kitchen. It's also a friendlier alternative for those who are lactose intolerant, making it better for digestion.