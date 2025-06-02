Why You Should Use Ghee On Your Next Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese is an unbeatable classic that nourishes the soul, more so if there's a glorious, satisfying cheese pull when you take a bite. Plus, it's a versatile dish that's perfect for any time of day. It's been there for folks who've had a bad hangover, college students who don't have much time to cook in their dorm rooms, and foodies who believe that cheese is the best human invention. Whether you're popping your grilled cheese in the air fryer or dipping it into tomato soup, it's a tasty grub that delivers. However, you might be missing out if you don't try dabbing it with ghee whenever you whip one up at home.
When used for grilled cheese, ghee makes the dish crispier and more flavorful, resulting in what might just be one of the crispiest grilled cheeses you've ever tried. Compared to regular ol' butter with around a 350-degree Fahrenheit smoke point, ghee's is higher at 485 degrees Fahrenheit due to the absence of milk solids. Having this high of a smoke point has several benefits, including being a more flexible component in the kitchen. It's also a friendlier alternative for those who are lactose intolerant, making it better for digestion.
The ultimate grilled cheese is rich in flavor, with a satisfying crunch
Also known as clarified butter in the culinary world, South Asians usually make ghee in their own kitchens by just using the butterfat in butter, eliminating milk solids and water. Indians, in particular, use ghee in their breads, including roti, naan, and paratha. While the concept of swapping butter with this ingredient is not really new, it's not as popular, especially in grilled cheeses — but it does have several merits that might just make your next plate of this comfort food even better.
When making grilled cheese at home, pop this ingredient into the pan before you toss your bread in. It's easy and doesn't really require any extra steps beyond how you usually make the dish. The result will be a sensational flavor, with nutty notes that pair well with the saltiness of cheese, rather than the classic, creamy, and slightly caramelized sweetness you'd get when butter is added. While using the best sandwich bread for grilled cheese can help to elevate the culinary experience, it doesn't hurt to coat it in ghee too; it might just become your next go-to once you try it.