The Unconventional Ingredient Claire Saffitz Adds To Her Graham Cracker Pie Crust

Claire Saffitz knows how to make a good pastry (or pie, or cake). The "Dessert Person" author and former editor at Bon Appétit has made a career out of guiding home cooks through the ins and outs of making sweet things. Whether she's nailing down the basics of cobbler or making a gourmet version of Zebra Cakes, she's always keen to dispense baking wisdom. One such nugget pertains to a baking staple so basic it might seem immune from any novel or useful alterations. But Saffitz begs to differ. In a TikTok, she shared her very own recipe for a graham cracker crust pie base, and there was one very distinct addition that really makes her recipe stand out: an egg yolk.

And Saffitz isn't yolk-ing around when it comes to her graham cracker crust. Usually, these crusts consist of crushed crackers, melted butter, and some sugar. However, Saffitz prefers to add an additional layer of stability by mixing in one egg yolk. The tip also works well if you substitute cookies for graham crackers.

The egg yolk's added stability can come in handy when baking desserts that have a dense filling. Cheesecakes aren't really a cake or a pie, but whatever you call them, they would benefit from a stable graham cracker base to balance the dense, creamy filling.