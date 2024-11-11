The Unconventional Ingredient Claire Saffitz Adds To Her Graham Cracker Pie Crust
Claire Saffitz knows how to make a good pastry (or pie, or cake). The "Dessert Person" author and former editor at Bon Appétit has made a career out of guiding home cooks through the ins and outs of making sweet things. Whether she's nailing down the basics of cobbler or making a gourmet version of Zebra Cakes, she's always keen to dispense baking wisdom. One such nugget pertains to a baking staple so basic it might seem immune from any novel or useful alterations. But Saffitz begs to differ. In a TikTok, she shared her very own recipe for a graham cracker crust pie base, and there was one very distinct addition that really makes her recipe stand out: an egg yolk.
And Saffitz isn't yolk-ing around when it comes to her graham cracker crust. Usually, these crusts consist of crushed crackers, melted butter, and some sugar. However, Saffitz prefers to add an additional layer of stability by mixing in one egg yolk. The tip also works well if you substitute cookies for graham crackers.
The egg yolk's added stability can come in handy when baking desserts that have a dense filling. Cheesecakes aren't really a cake or a pie, but whatever you call them, they would benefit from a stable graham cracker base to balance the dense, creamy filling.
Other Saffitz-approved tips for a better crust
The egg yolk isn't Claire Saffitz's only guidance on the topic of graham cracker crusts. She has a few other pointers that can help you make the most of the pie base. Saffitz typically uses a plastic bag and a rolling pin to break down her cracker sheets, but she notes that pre-crumbled graham crackers are available at most grocery stores, and many home cooks prefer to put their crackers in a food processor. She just prefers the homestyle, slightly uneven crumb the rolling pin provides. The larger chunks alongside smaller crumbles certainly add an interesting textural element to the dish, but it's not the best use of your time if that doesn't appeal to you.
Saffitz also adds salt to her crust, which can help balance the sweetness of your pie filling. That's especially beneficial for very sweet pies, such as French silk or chocolate cream pie. Saffitz also notes that the sugar isn't necessarily for sweetness, but to combine with the butter and help the crust set. Along with the added yolk, it helps create a sturdy base that is perfectly ready for any and all fillings.