What To Know About Drinking Warm Or Heated Protein Shakes

Protein shakes, protein coffee, even protein matcha — the muscle-building macronutrient is everywhere. Protein packs a ton of health benefits, and eating a protein-heavy breakfast can even help keep pre-lunch hunger pangs at bay. That said, many of us prefer to enjoy a warm drink in the morning, and aren't in love with the idea of giving up a hot cup of coffee for a chilly, iced version with added protein.

While the idea of heating up your protein drink may seem like a good idea, you may want to think twice before you whip up a steamy-hot protein coffee, matcha, or other heated drink. The amount of time you heat up your protein drink — and the temperature it's heated at — makes all the difference in how well your body will be able to utilize the protein. Research on whey protein powder shows that exposure to high heat can damage the bioavailability of the protein, making it harder for the body to reap the benefits. That said, the research showed that generally, negative effects occurred at temperatures above 167 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hotter than the temperature of a typical latte. This means that if you'd like to heat up your protein coffee in the morning, you're likely good to go as long as you make a point to keep it at a reasonable temperature.