The Cheap Hack That Makes Whipping Up Protein Shakes So Much Easier

You can get your hands on a decent milk frother for between $10 and $30 on Amazon, depending on the features you want, making it a useful and inexpensive tool. Amazon's overall pick, the SimpleTaste stainless steel frother, is on the lower end of that range and is battery-powered and comes with a stand.

Of course one of the most appealing benefits is the ease of use. There are no little fiddly bits and setup is uncomplicated. It's less work than a shaker bottle and quieter than a blender (no more fear of waking up the household). As far as the texture of your protein shake goes, even cheap frothers are pretty high-powered, so you can look forward to clump-free drinks.

But there are a few tricks you should know. Firstly, it's best to use cold milk when making your protein shake. If the milk gets too warm, the proteins can break down and don't hold air as well, making for a weaker foam. Also, since a milk frother rigorously stirs your drink, avoid filling your cup to the brim unless you want extra cleaning to do. You can always use a larger bowl or container, especially something like a Pyrex with a pour spout, to mix your preferred protein beverage and then pour it into your glass. Submerge the frother before you turn it on, and hold it to the side rather than straight down to minimize splashing. Likewise, pulsing helps to control the liquid. If you're new to using frothers, just try it out until you find your groove. Experiment with different angles and techniques until you find what works for you.