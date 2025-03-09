Foamier Lattes Start With Steaming Your Milk To The Right Temperature

One of the best things about ordering a latte from a specialty coffee shop is getting to see the barista's stunning latte art just before you take that first, creamy sip. A rosette, a heart, a swan — these designs aren't necessarily difficult for well trained baristas, but if you're trying to replicate them at home, it's easy to get frustrated.

It may go without saying, but before you start trying to hone your own latte art, you need to perfect your milk steaming technique. After all, just as a rose by any other name will smell as sweet (to stretch a metaphor), a latte with or without latte art — all other factors being equal — will taste the same. But a latte with improperly steamed milk will just be disappointing.

Steaming your milk involves two key aspects: Aerating the milk and heating it. These two processes work together. The heat breaks down the milk proteins, which then bind around the newly introduced air bubbles to form a silky microfoam. However, this delicate chemistry will break down if your milk becomes too hot, and you'll just be left with a sour-tasting, flat liquid. Similarly, if your milk isn't hot enough, the proteins won't transform in the way they need to in order to create foam in the first place. The ideal temperature for steamed milk is between 140 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit.