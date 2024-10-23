Julienne Vs Baton Knife Cuts: What's The Difference?

For those who didn't go to culinary school, the details of knife-slicing can feel like a mystery. Sure, sometimes recipes call for slicing thin, while others require chopping into blocks. Yet past a quick glance at the written out suggestions, the rest falls to intuition. While such knife work experience gets the job done, if you're looking to enhance your prep work precision, you need to familiarize yourself with the cut types. When you're slicing into long strips, you'll want to start by versing in the details of the julienne and baton.

These two are nearly opposite in their aim. Baton cuts are thick, setting you up for either large, chunky bites, or nice-looking but substantial diced cubes. Meanwhile, the more well-known julienne is all about thin and slender, with around a third of the width per side. Useful as both a foundation in stir-fries or as a garnish, it's one of the most versatile strip types. So, to bring a fine-dining edge into the kitchen, practice such cutting down to the millimeter. Also, don't forget you'll need a proper kitchen knife type. Before you can cut any strips, it's necessary to shape vegetables into a rectangular form, so you'll want the right utensil for the job.