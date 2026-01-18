For More Flavorful Dishes, Ask Your Fishmonger For This Cut Of Salmon

If you are a seafood lover, your local fishmonger should be one of your best friends. They know their fish, and if you are looking to cook up the tastiest, most flavorful seafood dishes, they can help you with everything from descaling a whole fish to picking out the best cut for the menu you have planned. Sometimes, however, that best cut of fish might surprise you.

Salmon is well-known for its plethora of health benefits and striking color, but it's also known for its rich flavor, so it's an obvious choice for many menus. It can be served up just about any way imaginable, from sliced raw for delicate sushi to oven-baked with a Parmesan crust, but if you want to get the most flavor out of a salmon, ask your fishmonger for a part that often gets discarded — the head.

Salmon, like all fish, consists of many different types of cuts, but the head is known for having a ton of flavor, and your fishmonger will undoubtedly agree. This particular cut works great in soups, with many cultures leaving the head whole in recipes so diners can pick out their favorite parts — there are so many great edible bits found in the head, from the eyeballs to the meat of the cheeks and collarbone. In soups, the head imparts its own umami-rich flavor and gives you lots of great textures in each bite, but you can also try grilling it to get a beautiful smoky char on the skin. You can even roast it until the skin is crispy and the meat is tender, or simmer the head in a broth or sauce that relies on layers of complex flavors as a base for another dish.