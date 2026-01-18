The Costco Appliance Pizza Lovers Should Seriously Consider Buying
Eating pizza regularly is as American as having turkey on Thanksgiving, but how much is it costing you these days? The nation's love of pizza goes back many decades (the oldest pizzerias date back to the early 20th century), but modern inflation has made prices increasingly wallet-straining in the 2020s. And, as some savvy consumers have noted on social media, many pizzas are not only more costly these days, but they're also smaller. Fortunately, you don't have to deal with that if you're making your own pizzas at home. And, as it turns out, Costco may have the perfect oven to help do just that. The Frigidaire Gallery Front Control Induction Range comes with a stone-baked pizza mode that's specifically designed to create restaurant-quality pizzas. While exact cook times will vary based on the type of pizza you're making, this oven can cook basic ones in as fast as two minutes.
This one will set you back $1,599.99 ordering directly from Costco, but that's $1,000 less than the original cost with Frigidaire. And, again, if you're regularly making your own pizzas at home, you could wind up saving even more. According to a survey by Gozney, over 80% of Americans have tried making their own pizza at home, with 14% of them saying they've saved over $1,000 by doing so. Basically, if you're already looking to replace your oven and love making your own pizzas, this one could very well be your next new favorite toy.
The surprise extras that help you up your pizza game
The Frigidaire Gallery Front Control Induction Range comes with a pizza shield for inside the oven, pizza peel (which, aside from a much shorter handle, looks very similar to what you see in actual pizzerias), and a 15-by-15-inch stone that the pizza can rest on. For those who don't know, using a pizza stone is already one of the best things you can do to make great homemade pizzas.
Of course, the main attraction for pizza lovers will still be the stone-baked pizza mode, which is what these items are designed to complement. To be clear, this is quite different from the regular way you've been cooking pizzas at home, which is usually upwards of 10 minutes at between 475 and 550 degrees Fahrenheit (that's about as high as the temperature of a regular oven goes). But as per Frigidaire's manual, this oven's pizza mode uses 750 degrees Fahrenheit of heat and cooks pizzas within just a few minutes. Other features include air fry and air sous vide settings, both of which could prove to be useful to prep certain toppings for your pizza.
What customers are saying about Frigidaire Gallery's stone-baked pizza mode
It's still relatively new on the appliance scene, but early reviews of this oven are suggesting it to be a good buy overall. While you may be able to find a better deal if you're not going to use the appliance that much for pizzas, if pizzas are definitely your jam, then this thing could be well worth the money. The oven has 192 reviews and an overall 4.6 out of 5 rating on Frigidaire's website as of January 2026, with customers noting that the top induction range is prone to scratching but that the pizza mode works well. Some even likened the pizza stone to cooking wood-fired pizzas in outdoor ovens.
As of January 2026, there are only two reviews of the oven on Costco's member site, and they couldn't be more different. Although one customer gave it five stars and praised the pizza cooking mode for its ability to complete a Neapolitan pizza within just a few minutes, the other gave the oven just one star. Noting that the pizza mode only has "on-off" settings rather than custom calibrations, they called the mode too hot and said some ingredients ignited. But if that sounds too concerning, the good news is that Costco has a 90-day return window on this oven. Hey, that's just one of the reasons why you should always consider buying your appliances at Costco, whether it's this oven or one less focused on pizza.