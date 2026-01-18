The Costco Appliance Pizza Lovers Should Seriously Consider Buying

Eating pizza regularly is as American as having turkey on Thanksgiving, but how much is it costing you these days? The nation's love of pizza goes back many decades (the oldest pizzerias date back to the early 20th century), but modern inflation has made prices increasingly wallet-straining in the 2020s. And, as some savvy consumers have noted on social media, many pizzas are not only more costly these days, but they're also smaller. Fortunately, you don't have to deal with that if you're making your own pizzas at home. And, as it turns out, Costco may have the perfect oven to help do just that. The Frigidaire Gallery Front Control Induction Range comes with a stone-baked pizza mode that's specifically designed to create restaurant-quality pizzas. While exact cook times will vary based on the type of pizza you're making, this oven can cook basic ones in as fast as two minutes.

This one will set you back $1,599.99 ordering directly from Costco, but that's $1,000 less than the original cost with Frigidaire. And, again, if you're regularly making your own pizzas at home, you could wind up saving even more. According to a survey by Gozney, over 80% of Americans have tried making their own pizza at home, with 14% of them saying they've saved over $1,000 by doing so. Basically, if you're already looking to replace your oven and love making your own pizzas, this one could very well be your next new favorite toy.