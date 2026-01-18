Want To Try TikTok's Fancy Viral Candy Bar For Less? Dollar Tree Might Be Your Answer

If it feels like you can't go on the internet without seeing some pistachio-studded chocolate being snapped in half, you're not imagining it. Dubai chocolate has become such a big trend, even non-candy foods are getting the Dubai chocolate treatment — from dessert pizza to milkshakes to bagels. Now the trend has officially hit bargain stores with Dollar Tree selling a version of the viral bar for just $1.25, although this one's actually from Turkey, not Dubai. But close enough, right? According to multiple Dollar Tree employees and shoppers on Reddit, many stores received just one case, which sold out within hours.

For anyone looking for Dubai chocolate in the U.S., this feels like a small miracle, because the authentic version of these chocolate bars filled with pistachio cream and shredded pastry can be pricey at best and hard to source at worst. Dollar Tree's bar, however, contains similar ingredients like milk chocolate, kadayif, and pistachio cream, and promises a similar flavor profile at a fraction of the cost. But, of course, with that price tag comes some compromises.