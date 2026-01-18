Want To Try TikTok's Fancy Viral Candy Bar For Less? Dollar Tree Might Be Your Answer
If it feels like you can't go on the internet without seeing some pistachio-studded chocolate being snapped in half, you're not imagining it. Dubai chocolate has become such a big trend, even non-candy foods are getting the Dubai chocolate treatment — from dessert pizza to milkshakes to bagels. Now the trend has officially hit bargain stores with Dollar Tree selling a version of the viral bar for just $1.25, although this one's actually from Turkey, not Dubai. But close enough, right? According to multiple Dollar Tree employees and shoppers on Reddit, many stores received just one case, which sold out within hours.
For anyone looking for Dubai chocolate in the U.S., this feels like a small miracle, because the authentic version of these chocolate bars filled with pistachio cream and shredded pastry can be pricey at best and hard to source at worst. Dollar Tree's bar, however, contains similar ingredients like milk chocolate, kadayif, and pistachio cream, and promises a similar flavor profile at a fraction of the cost. But, of course, with that price tag comes some compromises.
Is Dollar Tree Dubai chocolate worth it?
When it comes to ranking Dubai chocolate bar options, Dollar Tree's version isn't aiming for luxury, and online, people aren't pretending that it is. The bar has a 4.9 star rating on Dollar Tree's website, and shoppers on Instagram and TikTok are dashing to Dollar Tree in hopes of finding a bar but not succeeding. But reviews across Reddit lean more entertaining — one shopper said it "tasted like a chocolate-scented candle mixed with sadness." Perhaps this trend is more about the hunt than the taste of the chocolate itself, and for any intrepid explorers here's a clue: this chocolate may be hiding in more unexpected aisles, with some shoppers finding it in the holiday section rather than the candy one.
So if you're curious about this trend and don't want to spend $10 to $20 on a specialty import, this could be your answer. While it seems Dollar Tree's Dubai chocolate is less about flavor excellence and more about cultural timing, it's had some positive reviews and it's certainly a fast and cheap way to participate in a viral moment. If you're chasing a true Dubai pistachio-packed experience, this may not be it, but if you're just curious and enjoy trying new things, $1.25 is a pretty low-stakes entry point for this viral candy.