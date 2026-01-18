Frozen Dinner Rolls Are Your Secret Ingredient For The Easiest Focaccia Ever
Baking something from scratch takes practice, and the hardest steps when making homemade bread can take several tries to perfect. But if you want the taste of freshly baked bread without the hassle of kneading and fermenting dough, then there are plenty of easy shortcuts to get the same delicious results. Next time you're craving a warm and fluffy focaccia, try making it with frozen dinner rolls instead. This dinner roll hack by @littlecajunhouse on Instagram gained traction online for its simple process, and it only requires a few simple ingredients.
Place frozen rolls on a sheet pan or a deep, oven-safe dish, let them rise, then prepare and bake them the same way that you would with focaccia dough. This means letting the rolls defrost and rise in the pan for a few hours, covered with plastic wrap. When the rolls are thawed, all you need to do is lather them in olive oil and poke those oh-so-fun indents in the dough with your fingers. There are plenty of ways to top focaccia to build even more flavor, but for a basic bread recipe, just the olive oil and a little sea salt are all you need. Once baked, these frozen rolls expand and turn into a focaccia masterpiece.
How to elevate this homemade focaccia even further
To add even more flavor to your dinner roll focaccia, don't be afraid to play with herbs, spices, and other add-ons. While sea salt and oil add classic flavor, a fresh parsley garnish or dried oregano can add an extra herbal taste. These more delicate herbs are best used as garnishes because they can lose their color and texture in the oven. Fresh rosemary sprigs bring an earthy, exciting note to this bread, and a blend of lemon and thyme is another great way to amp up the focaccia's flavor.
For a little spice, dab crushed Calabrian chili peppers over the dough, or mix them with olive oil to create a chili-infused topping before baking the focaccia in the oven. You can also add thinly sliced Kalamata olives to the focaccia for extra Mediterranean flair. If you want to make a tomato and basil version, slice and pat the tomatoes dry (or season them with salt to draw out some of the moisture) before adding them to the bread. Just remember to keep the toppings light and remove extra moisture, and you'll have a focaccia that's warm and crispy on every side.