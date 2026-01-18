Frozen Dinner Rolls Are Your Secret Ingredient For The Easiest Focaccia Ever

Baking something from scratch takes practice, and the hardest steps when making homemade bread can take several tries to perfect. But if you want the taste of freshly baked bread without the hassle of kneading and fermenting dough, then there are plenty of easy shortcuts to get the same delicious results. Next time you're craving a warm and fluffy focaccia, try making it with frozen dinner rolls instead. This dinner roll hack by @littlecajunhouse on Instagram gained traction online for its simple process, and it only requires a few simple ingredients.

Place frozen rolls on a sheet pan or a deep, oven-safe dish, let them rise, then prepare and bake them the same way that you would with focaccia dough. This means letting the rolls defrost and rise in the pan for a few hours, covered with plastic wrap. When the rolls are thawed, all you need to do is lather them in olive oil and poke those oh-so-fun indents in the dough with your fingers. There are plenty of ways to top focaccia to build even more flavor, but for a basic bread recipe, just the olive oil and a little sea salt are all you need. Once baked, these frozen rolls expand and turn into a focaccia masterpiece.