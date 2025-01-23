The Toppings You Should Avoid When Making Homemade Focaccia

Focaccia, a super fluffy Italian bread made with yeast and olive oil, is the perfect savory treat to bake at home, even if you're new to homemade breads. With just a few key ingredients, an afternoon, and a cast iron skillet, you can bake a beautifully crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside loaf that's perfect for building unique sandwiches, accompanying soup, or straight up snacking.

One of the best things about focaccia is that, while it's pretty delicious plain and lightly seasoned, you can really take it to the next level by incorporating fun toppings or even swapping your recipe's water for a flavorful alternative like marinara sauce. Still, even though focaccia is super customizable, some toppings might be better than others when it comes to preserving the texture and flavor of your bread.

To find out which ones to leave off your loaf, Chowhound spoke exclusively with chef Luca Corazzina, the chef de cuisine at OLIO E PIÙ, a vibrant Italian trattoria with locations in NYC, Chicago, and Washington D.C. "Avoid toppings that release too much moisture, like fresh tomatoes, unless they are lightly dried or marinated beforehand," he says. "Delicate herbs like basil or cilantro can lose their vibrancy in the oven, so they're best added after baking."