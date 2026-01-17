Here's How Often You Should Actually Clean Your Garbage Disposal

When it comes to keeping your home clean, the importance of a sanitary kitchen can't be overstated. Not only is cleaning your butcher block countertop the right way crucial to avoiding cross-contamination and foodborne illness, it's a really good way to make your home smell better naturally. All-natural, homemade room sprays made with fresh rosemary are great for reducing stale cooking odors, but they can only do so much. Scrubbing all the hidden nooks and crannies in your kitchen is the only way to keep bacteria growth at bay, foster food safety, and keep your space smelling fresh and clean.

Anyone with a garbage disposal knows these handy little mechanical monsters are useful in terms of reducing kitchen trash and keeping your sink from getting clogged, but constant exposure to bits of food leaves residue, which is prime breeding ground for bacteria. To avoid bad odors and the spread of germs in your kitchen, you should clean your garbage disposal weekly, perhaps by folding it into your regular kitchen deep-clean.

As for cleaning method, there's some debate about this, with some insisting that citrus peels are the answer. However, lemon peels are far from the best way to clean your garbage disposal since they can eventually ruin the unit. Instead, it's recommended to use a clever combination of ice and baking soda. The steel blades easily crush the ice and soften residue while baking soda acts as a soft abrasive that gently scrubs everything nice and squeaky clean.