Frozen Waffles Transform This Classic Comfort Sandwich

Frozen waffles are convenient, tasty foods you can enjoy any time of day. While dousing these prepackaged snacks in butter and maple syrup is often the norm, there's no reason why you can't give frozen waffles a more savory twist. Since there are already many creative ways to use waffles for breakfast, such as transforming them into avocado toast or turning them into hearty breakfast sandwiches with eggs and bacon, why not occasionally serve these bread-based treats for lunch or dinner as well? As a matter of fact, frozen waffles make a surprisingly delicious grilled cheese sandwich. The mildly sweet taste of frozen waffles paired with salty, melted cheese results in a complementary flavor profile you're sure to enjoy.

When prepared correctly, frozen waffles give standard grilled cheese sandwiches a more satisfying texture. Luckily, there are a few preparation methods you can use to produce crispy, melty results. For a more hands-off approach, toast your waffles, layer in your favorite cheeses, and assemble your sandwiches. Then, simply bake your waffle and cheese sandwiches in a greased baking pan at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can also prepare these alternative sandwiches more traditionally by cooking them in a skillet over your stove. Prepare waffle sandwiches straight from the freezer, or, to make sure each waffle indentation is adequately covered in butter, thaw your waffles first. Once you choose the cooking method that works for you, feel free to upgrade these cheesy, unconventional sandwiches in more ways than one.