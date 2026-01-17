King Charles Will Only Eat Boiled Eggs Cooked Like This

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The dining habits of royalty have, for centuries, been the subject of intense speculation. From rumors that Marie Antoinette first introduced croissants to France (she didn't — the flaky rolls are Austrian in origin, like the Queen herself) to the wedding cake recipe passed down to the Windsors from Queen Victoria herself, it seems there is a particular affinity between the public and the contents of the plates served up at royal palaces. This makes sense; after all, royals have access to the best of the best in terms of food and drink. Of course we want a peak at the king or queen's breakfast table. Sometimes our curiosity is piqued by royal extravagance. Other times, however, what draws us in is sheer oddity.

Take, for example, King Charles III. The now-King and long-time British Prince is known for his quirky habits, both gustatory and otherwise. He likes his toothpaste pre-squeezed onto his toothbrush, for example. Perhaps his quirkiest quirk is his penchant for eggs. King Charles doesn't like just any eggs, however. He likes his eggs boiled for precisely four minutes, resulting in a soft, runny yolk. Not only does he love runny eggs, which would be pretty banal on its own, but he eats boiled eggs every day for breakfast and, rumor has it, does not eat any egg boiled for longer than four minutes. In fact, according to Jeremy Paxman's book "On Royalty," the staff of then-Prince Charles made him a spread of seven eggs each morning in hopes that one of the eggs might suit his fancy. Now that's a food habit worth noting.