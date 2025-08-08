The Timeless Cake Flavor That Has Graced Every British Royal Wedding (Except Harry And Meghan's)

British royal weddings are grand affairs, there is no doubt about it. From the opulent wedding dresses that inspire bridal fashion for years (if not decades) after the ceremony, to carriage rides that maneuver through throngs of adoring royal supporters, when a royal gets married, the world pays attention. There is no detail small enough to go unnoticed, and as with many British royal ceremonies, there is no detail small enough to be above tradition and ceremony. One such tradition is the royal wedding cake. Outside of one royal wedding, the 2018 union between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, every royal wedding since 1840 has featured the same flavor of cake, and it probably isn't what you'd expect.

Fruitcake, yes, the beloved (and loathed) cake often associated with Christmas time is the wedding cake of choice for the royal family. However, it isn't exactly your grandma's fruitcake, which might be found, even at this very moment, sitting in a tin in the back of her cupboards right now, a long forgotten relic of Christmas of 1983. No, this cake is much more opulent. Large enough to feed thousands of people, the royal wedding fruitcake is made with the highest quality ingredients, features rich, alcohol-soaked fruits, and a marzipan layer that is then coated in royal icing to finish. While the idea of a fruitcake for a wedding might still seem a bit odd, the wedding that started this tradition still impacts how we tie the knot today. So don't knock it until you try it (and yes, you might very well be able to try it).