The Jarred Ingredient That Makes Ree Drummond's Easy 'Miracle Chicken' Shine
If there's one struggle every American is all too familiar with in the 21st century, it's finding the energy and motivation to prepare nutritious, flavorful weeknight meals. The crux of the matter is this — after a long day of work, you come home both starving and exhausted, knowing a satisfying dinner will help with both but lacking the energy to prepare one. Fortunately, Food Network lifestyle expert Ree Drummond has you covered. Not only does Ms. Drummond know the secret to keeping your kitchen clutter-free, she's well known for creating delicious, homestyle recipes that are easy to prepare and feed a crowd.
Fans of Ree Drummond's famous cowboy spaghetti already know how skilled she is in creating tasty one-pot wonder recipes, and won't be surprised to learn her clever and flavor-packed shortcut for making miracle mango salsa chicken. Searing half a dozen chicken thighs in a cast iron skillet not only ensures a crisp, golden finish, it releases meaty juices into the pan. These juices mingle with the sweet, tangy spice of a jar of your favorite mango salsa (Ms. Drummond has said that store-bought ingredients are okay), providing the perfect amount of moisture to cook a generous portion of long grain white rich to fluffy perfection.
These flavors work well together because the mango in the salsa helps tame the spice levels a bit, while the meatiness of the chicken thighs keeps everything from tasting too sweet. The rice soaks up all of this deliciousness like a sponge, creating a gorgeous foundation for your meal.
Simple sides and flavor hacks to make this meal your own
Since this meal comes together in just a few minutes, it's easy enough to throw together and let it simmer while you shift out of work mode by changing into your PJs or grabbing a soothing cup of tea. This also gives you plenty of time to whip up a quick veggie side, since that's the only major food group missing from this meal. A cup of deliciously nutty blackened broccoli might be the perfect veg to mix right into the chicken and rice on your plate, while a kale Caesar salad is simple enough to make and eat while you wait for your mango salsa chicken to finish cooking.
If you're a big fan of hands-off recipes, you might consider embracing the baked salad, which is basically just a mix of roasted veggies tossed in your favorite vinaigrette. You can even use the veggies in your fridge to inspire how to customize or change up the flavors in this zesty chicken dish. For instance, if you're not a huge fan of mango, you can try pineapple salsa instead, or add a few handfuls of chopped strawberries and blueberries to your favorite jarred salsa for a semi-homemade touch.
You can also leave out the fruit altogether, opting instead for a corn-based salsa and cover the dish in lots of freshly chopped cilantro. If you feel the dish needs a hint of sweetness, just drizzle in a little hot honey.