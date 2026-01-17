The Jarred Ingredient That Makes Ree Drummond's Easy 'Miracle Chicken' Shine

If there's one struggle every American is all too familiar with in the 21st century, it's finding the energy and motivation to prepare nutritious, flavorful weeknight meals. The crux of the matter is this — after a long day of work, you come home both starving and exhausted, knowing a satisfying dinner will help with both but lacking the energy to prepare one. Fortunately, Food Network lifestyle expert Ree Drummond has you covered. Not only does Ms. Drummond know the secret to keeping your kitchen clutter-free, she's well known for creating delicious, homestyle recipes that are easy to prepare and feed a crowd.

Fans of Ree Drummond's famous cowboy spaghetti already know how skilled she is in creating tasty one-pot wonder recipes, and won't be surprised to learn her clever and flavor-packed shortcut for making miracle mango salsa chicken. Searing half a dozen chicken thighs in a cast iron skillet not only ensures a crisp, golden finish, it releases meaty juices into the pan. These juices mingle with the sweet, tangy spice of a jar of your favorite mango salsa (Ms. Drummond has said that store-bought ingredients are okay), providing the perfect amount of moisture to cook a generous portion of long grain white rich to fluffy perfection.

These flavors work well together because the mango in the salsa helps tame the spice levels a bit, while the meatiness of the chicken thighs keeps everything from tasting too sweet. The rice soaks up all of this deliciousness like a sponge, creating a gorgeous foundation for your meal.