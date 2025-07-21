Avoid A Cluttered Kitchen Counter With Ree Drummond's Practical Decor Tip

Social media and design shows have normalized sparkling, vast, spacious kitchens with expanses of open, sleek countertops and no clutter in sight. For most of us though, that simply isn't the reality, and our kitchens are well used and loved, full of signs of actual life — aka, some clutter. You'll never hear us apologizing for a maximalist kitchen vibe — no shame in that game. But when you're feeling the itch to free up some countertop and give yourself a little visual white space, one clever way is by having your prettiest kitchen ware play double duty — as decor.

Cookbook author, television host, and food blogger Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman herself, has plenty of genius tips for avoiding kitchen clutter. One of her favorite hacks, Drummond says, is to pair purpose with aesthetics and use your most presentable servingware, casserole dishes, and vases as functional countertop displays. It's an easy way to add whimsy, charm, and color to your kitchen, while your favorite jars, bowls, plates, and platters hold fruit, flowers, or other knickknacks. Drummond's tip means your favorite kitchenware gets to shine versus taking up room in the cabinet, in turn freeing up space for less aesthetic true clutter. When you need to use the dishes for what they're intended, put them to use to cook and serve food, then return to their role as decor after mealtime's over.