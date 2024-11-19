What Is A Baked Salad And How Do You Make One?
There are few things better than a crisp, cold salad during the summer months, but when there's a chill in the air, raw veggies can be a tough sell. Enter the baked salad — a blend of hearty, oven-roasted veggies drizzled with tangy vinaigrette. Though we can thank TikTok creators like Justine Doiron and Nara Smith for introducing this idea, one bite proves this dish needs little help to become a viral sensation. Warm, nourishing, and flavorful, baked salad may be the answer to all your cold weather veggie cravings.
Of course, it doesn't hurt that baked salads are also relatively easy to put together. All you need to do is cut up your veggies, toss them in oil and seasonings, and roast until the veggies are golden on the outside and tender on the inside. Move the finished veggies to a pre-warmed serving platter and drizzle with the dressing of your choice — homemade is traditional, but store-bought is also perfectly acceptable.
Nara Smith's original recipe included asparagus, carrots, kale, and chickpeas garnished with prosciutto and coated in a garlicky ginger-Dijon dressing. However, it's fairly easy to customize this idea to fit your personal tastes and dietary needs. If you love garlic bread, a play on a veggie-rich panzanella salad might be the perfect weeknight meal. You can also turn your baked salad into a salmon pasta salad. Just toss cooked pasta with your roasted veggies and top with a seared salmon filet.
Everything you need for the perfect baked salad
Though a baked salad can include basically any veggies and seasonings you like, there is a general formula for getting tasty results almost every time. Since this is a cold-weather salad, most recipes include hearty autumnal produce like acorn or butternut squash, kale, cabbage, and root veggies. You can also add a sweet element, like chopped apples or pears, pomegranate arils, or even roasted cherries.
Once you've chosen your produce, it's time to decide on seasonings and a dressing. Vinaigrettes are versatile and easy to make, especially if you use Ina Garten's hack for reducing any mess. Lemon juice and garlic go with most veggies, but you can also get creative with orange juice, peach nectar, and apple cider vinegar for a sweetly tart burst of flavor. As for seasoning the veggies themselves, keep it simple with salt, pepper, and a dash of paprika to avoid overpowering your dressing.
Though a starchy base isn't crucial to a baked salad, Justine Doiron includes quinoa in many of her recipes to add protein, essential minerals, and texture. Feel free to swap out the quinoa for farro or whole-grain pasta — or even skip the carbs altogether and use a garnish instead. Sliced almonds and crushed walnuts add healthy fat and flavor, while options like Asian noodles or crispy fried onions lend a pop of salt and a pleasant crunch.