5 Delicious Ways To Use Whipped Honey

Perhaps you've come across the light, fluffy goodness of whipped honey on social media, often presented as a thrifty way to repurpose crystallized honey. Or maybe you've received a jar or two as a present. Even better yet, you might be coming upon this treat with fresh eyes. Regardless of your familiarity with the reconstituted take on that syrupy sweet stuff, you're probably curious as to the best way to use such an entrancing and beguiling ingredient. For starters, let's cover what exactly whipped honey is.

As its name suggests, whipped honey is honey that has been whipped into a thick, almost buttery consistency, going from amber gold to an opaque cream color. Whipped honey is quite simple to, well, whip up at home, and it's even easier to find foods to pair with. All you need to do to make your own batch is to whip honey in a mixer until thickened and opaque; this usually takes 10 to 20 minutes, depending on how much you're making. It's a great way to use honey that has crystallized, as the whipping process will smooth out any clumps. Plus, you can add flavorings to whipped honey simply by mixing in extracts or powdered flavorings. Below, we've gathered a few of the absolute best applications for that creamy jar of sweet goodness. Ranging from sweet to savory (and even spicy and tangy), you might be surprised at just how versatile this honey offshoot can be.