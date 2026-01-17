The One-Ingredient Upgrade That Transforms Sauteed Spinach

Spinach is one of those vegetables people cook almost on autopilot. We know it's quick, healthy, and easy to add to a meal at the last minute, but that often means it doesn't get much thought beyond a bit of oil and salt, and maybe garlic. The result is usually fine but rarely memorable. However, it's high time spinach gets the treatment it deserves, and the addition of just one unexpected seasoning can make a noticeable difference: nutmeg.

Nutmeg may sound random (even too sweet), but it works to add warmth to the spinach without masking its natural flavors altogether. When used in moderation it can make things taste more complete. In fact, in Mediterranean cooking, nutmeg is very often used alongside leafy greens, such as spanakopita and dairy-based sauces like béchamel. There's a good reason for this — nutmeg enhances and deepens flavor. But the key with nutmeg is restraint — it should never dominate the spinach, so just a small pinch added toward the end of cooking is all that's needed for the spice to bloom gently in the residual heat. This will lift the flavor without turning it too spicy. When you finish spinach this way, it will taste fresh and balanced, especially if you brighten it up with a splash of lemon — an essential addition to sauteed spinach.