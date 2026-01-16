'Poor Man's Asparagus': The Old-School Veggie Eaten Before Spinach Was Popular

Long before spinach became the cool kid on the block, there was another leafy green that was quite popular back in the day, though it isn't really a vegetable many people eat anymore, let alone are aware of. And that is spinach's close cousin, Good King Henry, which is also referred to as wild spinach or poor man's asparagus. The latter title is because it was affordable and the edible shoots resemble asparagus and taste like it when cooked. The leaves, however, have an earthy bitterness that is reminiscent of spinach. It was considered to be a reliable and accessible source of nutrition, especially in the British Isles, where it was harvested for centuries, given that it was quite easy to grow and care for.

Good King Henry, whose scientific name is Blitum bonus-henricus, is native to the southern and central regions of Europe, where it was savored in a number of ways. Its name might have you doing a double-take if you spot it in the produce section of the grocery store. The name is reportedly derived from the German term "Guter Heinrich," which translates to "Good Henry," in order to tell it apart from the poisonous Mercurialis perennis, known as "Böser Heinrich," or "Bad Henry." With the rise of other greens like spinach, Good King Henry faded away into culinary history, much like the old-school ketchup from the 1800s.